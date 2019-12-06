Thank you to all of the businesses who donated cookies or money to purchase cookies for Friday Nights Parade and Tree Lighting. We plated and distributed cookies out of Board and Brush this year to ease congestion in front of the Museum.
We really appreciate them staying open for us and allowing us to use their space. Parade goers were actually waiting for cookie distributors to hit the streets before the parade Friday night. This has become a tradition in the Community and is sponsored by the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum.
The Donors are Beans and Cream Bakehouse, Greenbush Bakery, Bank of Sun Prairie, Josh Murphy with Wisconsin Bank and Trust, Costco, Pick N Save Westside and Board and Brush.
Thank you also to all of the cookie platers and distributors who volunteered to give up their Friday night to participate in this tradition. They are Linda Martin, Alder Theresa Stevens, Alder Steve Stocker, Alder Mike Jacobs, Kyiel Kovach and daughter Lily, Dan McIlroy and grandson Aiden, the Craig Bursaw family, Shana Lovings, Joy Reininger, Samantha Gartner and Jeanne Scardamalia.
Without your help, this part of the event does not happen.
Thank you all for once again making this part of the event a success.
Terry McIlroy, Volunteer;
Helen Wirka, Museum Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.