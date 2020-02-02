FIFTY YEARS ago, in 1970, ground was broken in Sun Prairie for a new concept called senior centers. After a group of older adults had been meeting informally as the Golden Agers for some time, the City of Sun Prairie gave them some space in the basement of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.
The Articles of Incorporation for the newly-named Colonial Club were filed in 1969 and by early 1970, volunteers and community leaders decided it was worth the time, the money and the effort to build something specifically for older adults.
Jim Sykes of the Wisconsin Cheeseman, with the support of Garvin and Helen Cremer, led the charge to make the Colonial Club a reality. According to the minutes of the Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 1970, a motion was made to record “the approval of the site selected by the Cremers for the Colonial Club at the corner of Chase Blvd. and Blankenheim Lane.”
FIFTY YEARS have passed and now it’s time to celebrate one of Sun Prairie’s brightest gems. To our knowledge, no other Dane County Senior Center has celebrated its 50th anniversary.
To say we were on the cutting edge back in the day was certainly true and we like to think we still are today. Not just a place for folks to rock away the days playing bingo and eating warmed up mystery meat, the Colonial Club offers a wide variety of activities, programs and services.
With our own on-site, fully-licensed commercial kitchen at the west end of the building to the adult day center at the east end, we are helping not just older adults, but actually all of their family. To know their loved ones are engaged and involved provides peace of mind for today’s busy families.
Every day we are preparing nutritious meals on site to ensure older adults have a well-balanced healthy meal. Every day we are providing compassionate care and support to people over the age of 60 through our Adult Day Center, Case Management, Transportation and Supportive Home Care programs. No one else in Sun Prairie, Bristol, Burke, Cottage Grove, Marshall or Medina does what we do.
With the support of many of these municipalities, the Dane County Area Agency on Aging, Dane County Human Services, local businesses, volunteers and thousands of donors over the years, we are still providing consistent and quality services.
FIFTY YEARS later as volunteers and staff prepare for this momentous occasion, we would like to reach out to community members who share a history with Colonial Club.
For those readers who may have Colonial Club memories, whether they be photographs, clippings or one of numerous items that have been used to promote the Colonial Club over the year, we encourage you to consider sharing them with us during this special year.
We are sifting through thousands of photos, trying our best to identify individuals who have graced our halls over the past 50 years. If you have something of interest, before you bring it to us, please call 837-4611 or email us at info@colonialclub.org.
FIFTY YEARS and counting, the Colonial Club continues its mission to enhance the well being and independence of older adults. It’s clear we could not have survived the last 50 years without the tremendous support from individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Dane County.
But, it is also crystal clear that we need your help for the future. After the total elimination of United Way funding in 2020 and a 50-year old building always in need of repairs and upgrades, we will be kicking off a 50th anniversary fundraising effort that will help sustain the programs and services of the Colonial Club, as well as provide much needed building improvements.
Your gift will not only acknowledge this special occasion, but will help us continue our mission to “enhance the well-being and independence of older adults.”
Power is the executive director of the Colonial Club; reach him by e-mail at rpower@colonialclub.org.
