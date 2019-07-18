“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” --Galatians 6:2
It was a blessing to gather with hundreds of others from the Sun Prairie community last Wednesday at the fire station on Bristol Street to remember and reflect on the events that happened one year ago on July 10, 2018.
There were many emotions as we remembered the gas explosion that shook our Sun Prairie community and claimed the life of fire captain Cory Barr. We also reflected on the devastating fire that destroyed homes and business and forever changed the landscape in our downtown area.
While people came together last Wednesday to remember, there was also a strong spirit of hope in the midst of the grief and struggles of the last year. We all know that tragedy can happen at any moment. There are devastating losses and tragedies that many of us will never experience personally, but we can come alongside others and journey with them when tragedy strikes.
There have been many examples over the last year of how our Sun Prairie community has come together to support those who lost so much.
It is also heartwarming to reflect on the support of many surrounding communities that stepped in immediately after the tragedy to offer help and supporting services to our police, fire and emergency medical personnel who were caring for our community while also struggling with their own losses.
Often it is through struggles and the way community cares for one another that God teaches and shows us the valuable lesson from Galatians about the need for connection and interdependence that carrying each other’s burdens offers.
And by taking intentional times to gather, remember and reflect, we more fully appreciate the value and sacredness of relationships within community.
In these days that we see and hear and realize the struggles and tragedies many around us and in our world are facing, may we remember that life truly is short, making the need for love and kindness and compassion all the more important in allowing hope to hold strong.
Rev. Jenny Arneson
