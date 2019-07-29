On July 16th, during a Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting held at City Hall, several library advocates presented the Sun Prairie City Council with their thoughts about the need to proceed with library expansion/renovation plans.
I presented my thoughts on behalf of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library, a copy of which will be posted on the bulletin board in the Read Before Book Store in the near future, if you care to read it.
Since the city council is still gathering input from city departments for their budget needs and no decisions have been made regarding funding for the library expansion/renovation, we would like to encourage you to e-mail or personally contact your alder persons and ask them to support the library renovation project.
Many members of our community have put in countless hours on research, design, and discussion. Now, your help is needed to encourage our city council to make the funding decisions necessary for the project to move forward.
I have once again included the email information for our council members: https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/378/City-Council.
Please take a few minutes and contact your alders to let them know the importance of the public library to you, your friends and family, and our community.
Thank you!
Sally Campbell,
President, Friends of the SPPL
