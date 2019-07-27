Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.