Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader is the recipient of the 2019 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award, Major League Baseball and presenting sponsor The Hartford announced Oct. 26.
The award, named for a former Brewers and Padres reliever, marks Hader’s second consecutive season winning the award, joining Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as the only two-time winners.
Hader posted a 2.62 ERA in his 61 games in 2019 and struck out 138 batters during the 2019 season, which is the most of any Major League Baseball reliever for a second straight year.
Hader pitched 75.2 innings, giving up 41 hits and 20 walks. He restricted opposing batters to a .155 batting average.
Hader also averaged 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.
“Winning NL Reliever of the Year for the second time is an honor that I don’t take for granted," Hader said in a statement released by the Brewers. "It is especially humbling when you consider the panel of all-time greats who vote on the award. I want to thank Craig Counsell, my coaches, and especially my teammates, without whom I would not be in this position. I also want to thank the passionate Brewers fans, who have always been very supportive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.