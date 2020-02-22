All during Wednesday’s practice the Sun Prairie boys hockey coaching staff put in a game-plan in preparation for a Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final matchup with Big Eight Conference rival Middleton.
That all changed early Thursday afternoon.
The WIAA learned Middleton had used an ineligible player in Tuesday’s postseason opener, and thus stripped the Cardinals of their 7-2 win over Tomah/Sparta.
That meant Sun Prairie had to quickly change its game-plan, while the 11th-seeded Thunderbirds, thinking their season was over, had to regroup, hop on a bus and make the 1 ½-hour trip to Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
“It was a bit of a shock, you game-plan for a certain team and the next thing you know you’re playing a team you’ve never seen before,” said Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh. “You’ve got to roll with the punches.”
It took a little while for the third-seeded Cardinals (19-6-0) to get their bearings, but once they did it was business as usual. Scoring three goals in a span of 2 minutes, 13 second, Sun Prairie grabbed a 3-0 first-period lead and never looked back, winning 8-1 to advance to Tuesday’s sectionals.
Carter Watters got the scoring started at the 7 minute, 32 second mark beating Thunderbirds goalie Gavin Hammer through the five-hole giving the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage. Senior Kaden Brunson and sophomore Davis Hamilton assisted.
Brunson connected 1:16 later scoring on an assist from senior Jake Rauls, before Watters found the net again at 5:19 on an assist from sophomore Jacob Hollfelder.
That meant Sun Prairie scored three goals in a span of just 2:13.
“They called a timeout to try and slow us down there, and they did slow us down a little bit, but we got back on the horse,” Giesegh said.
Goals by Watters and freshman forward Tyler Rauls upped the third-seeded Cardinals’ lead to 5-0. Watters scored his third goal, reaching the hat trick 5:08 into the period on an assist from junior Nick Johnson, while Rauls scored his first-career postseason goal on assists from junior Evan Luxford and senior Ryan Batterman.
Tomah/Sparta (10-12-2) avoided the shutout when junior forward Danny Amberg scored off a rebound at the 6:25 mark of the second period.
Sun Prairie got that goal back, however, as Brunson scored a short-handed goal with 4:41 remaining in the period. Watters assisted.
Brunson joined Watters in the hat-trick department when he scored, off a Watters assist, 2:15 into the final period.
Brunson and Watters combined for nine points Thursday.
“They’re talented players,” Giesegh said of dynamic duo. “They’re out top line for a reason.”
Senior forward Tyler Carpiaux capped off the SP scoring with his first postseason goal with 2:23 remaining. Senior Travin Egli and Hollfelder assisted.
“We also got top contributions from multiple defensemen. We had six points from other guys that are not on our top line; that’s great contribution up and down our lineup,” Giesegh said.
Cardinals goalie Alex Liegel stopped 13-of-14 shots, finishing with a save percentage of .929.
UP NEXT
For the second time in three years Sun Prairie will face Madison Edgewood in a sectional semifinal. The second-seeded Crusaders edged Reedsburg Co-op 2-1 Thursday.
Edgewood (20-4-0) won the regular-season non-conference meeting 6-1 on Jan. 15.
“Things will be different,” said Giesegh. “We’re more mentally tough and I believe we’re ready for them.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.
SUN PRAIRIE 8, TOMAH/SPARTA 1
Tomah/Sparta 0 1 0 — 1
Sun Prairie 3 3 2 — 8
First period: SP: Watters (Brunson, Hamilton), 7:32; Brunson (J. Rauls), 6:16; Watters (Hollfelder), 5:19.
Second period: SP: Watters (Johnson), 11:52; T. Rauls (Luxford, Batterman), 8:37; T/S: D. Amberg (Thompson), 6:25; SP: Brunson (Watters), 4:41 (sh).
Third period: SP: Brunson (Watters), 13:45; Carpiaux (T. Egli, Hollfelder), 2:23.
Saves: T/S (Hammer) 34; SP (Liegel) 13.
