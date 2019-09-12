LODI — Senior Christi Forman took second in 20 minutes, 30 seconds to lead Waterloo to a sixth-place score of 155 at the Lodi Invitational on Saturday.
Senior Lily Stonestreet (36th, 27:42), freshmen Julia Asik (38th, 28:59) and Maddelyn Webster (39th, 29:22) and junior Jennah Smith (40th, 31:16) also scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s boys finished seventh with a 179 score. Juniors Jonathan Aguero (20th, 19:24), Brenen Skalitzky (28th, 20:07) and Brody Tschanz (38th, 20:39), senior Lerious Wilson (45th, 21:24) and junior Andrew Battenberg (48th, 21:33) scored for the Pirates.
UP NEXT
The Pirates will run in today’s Poynette Invitational. Competition begins at 4:15 p.m.
LODI INVITATIONAL
Boys team scores — Jefferson 45, Milton 53, Brodhead/Juda 86, Lodi 90, Janesville Parker 179, Waterloo 179, Lakeside Lutheran 190, Palmyra-Eagle 204.
Girls team scores — girls: Milton 41, Jefferson 49 Lodi 83, Lakeside Lutheran 99, Brodhead/Juda 110, Waterloo 155
