CAMBRIDGE — Kody Hubred scored his second feature victory of the 2019 racing season at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday night. Hubred got to the front of the 20-car field early in the Serenity Concepts 50-lap Late Model main event and stayed strong on the point to secure the win. Hubred joins Shaun Scheel as the only drivers to claim multiple feature victories this season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
LATE MODEL
Joe Shelby and Kyle Smith paced the field to green as Smith grabbed control of the top spot as they crossed the stripe to complete lap one. Dylan Schuyler shot up to second on lap three with Hubred in his tracks for third. A lap later, Hubred got under Schuyler, drawing even in a battle for second while Shaun Scheel and Michael Grueneberg fought for fourth right behind them. On lap six, Hubred slid forward past Schuyler and alongside the leader, Smith. A circuit later, Hubred nosed his machine into the lead. Scheel followed Hubred past Grueneberg and next to Smith. Scheel completed the pass for second on lap ten, setting his sights on the new leader. The caution waved on lap 20 for debris on the racing surface, closing up the pack just before the halfway point of the race. Hubred led the train back to green as Scheel began to pressure from second. Scheel made a couple attempts at getting a good run on the low side of Hubred through turns three and four. But each time Hubred kept him at bay and remained in control out front. The top three drivers of Hubred, Scheel and Grueneberg separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the laps ticked away. Dale Nottestad and Riley Stenjem waged a good battle for the fourth position, while the top three cruised to the checkers. At the finish, it was Hubred for his second win of 2019 with Scheel in second and Grueneberg in third. Stenjem took the fourth spot with Nottestad completing the top five.
SPORTSMAN
Serenity Concepts and Fantastic Synthetics presented Round One of the Sportsman Challenge, with the 40-lap feature win going to Chris Jones of Capron, IL. The win gives Jones back to back feature victories in the Sportsman division. Dan Silberhorn grabbed the early lead, clearing Mike Lambert on lap two. Steven Sauer followed up to second with Jones in tow for third. Sauer dove under Silberhorn on lap five as Jones watched intently from third. On lap six, Sauer moved ahead of Silberhorn, opening a hole under him that Jones quickly filled. Jones moved past Silberhorn on lap eight and drew up behind the new leader, Sauer. After sizing him up for a couple laps, Jones powered to the high side of Sauer entering turn three on lap 11. After a brief side by side battle, Jones moved out front alone on lap 13. Meanwhile, point leader, Bobby Selsing Jr. was making his way through the field and into the top three. Selsing took the third spot from Jim Taylor on lap 16 and began looking to close in on the two leaders. Selsing finally caught Sauer on lap 31, moving to the low side the pulling even with the second place driver. Two laps later, Selsing slid in front of Sauer on the exit of turn four. Mark Deporter charged up to third behind Selsing on lap 34. Deporter quickly made his move on Selsing, diving under him as they raced through turns one and two. Deporter initially cleared for second with three laps to go. But Selsing returned alongside on the final lap. Jones stayed strong out front to see the checkers first and secure the win. Deporter nipped Selsing at the line to claim second with Tyler Deporter and Sauer rounding out the top five.
INTERNATIONAL
Watertown’s Neil Higgins claimed the 20-lap International feature event. Ryan Nelson led lap one from the pole with Neil Higgins up to battle Tim Higgins for second. Neil Higgins took the spot on lap three and went right to work on the early leader, Nelson. Higgins charged by Nelson on lap five to take over the top spot. The caution flew on lap seven for a melee down the back stretch. Nelson and Neil Higgins paced the field back to green with Higgins reclaiming the lead on the restart. Keith Bell moved up to challenge Nelson, taking over second just before the second yellow waved on lap 11. Higgins and Bell led the pack back to green with Bell inching out front on the restart. Kyle Stark joined the party at the front on the restart as well. On lap 14, Higgins got back alongside Bell, firing back into the lead a couple laps later. Stark made a late race move to get up to second, but Higgins had him covered to see the checkers first. Stark was second followed by George Sparkman, Bell and Mark English.
HOBBY STOCK
Waterloo’s Dustin Ward claimed top honors in the 25-lap Hobby Stock main event. Jessica Breunig and Jordy Egli led the field to green with Egli clearing for the lead on lap two. Christian Janssen moved up to challenge Breunig for second with Ward watching closely from fourth. On lap three, Ward joined the fight for second, driving under both Egli and Janssen. Ward and Janssen emerged side by side for second, with Ward eventually taking the position. Ward continued forward, sliding up under Egli on lap five. Ward stuck his nose out front just as the sole caution of the race slowed the action on lap six. Ward led the field back to green with Egli in second and Chester Williams up to third. Williams got by Egli on the restart as Ward continued to lead the pack. Ward remained in control through the remainder of the event, cruising to the checkers to secure the win. Williams finished second followed by Janssen, Jim Tate Jr and Brandon Angileri.
LEGENDS
Ethan Ross of Waupun captured the 25-lap Legends feature event. Mike Storkson and Jason Dunn led the field to green with Storkson taking the brief lead. Jim Tate Jr and Dunn split the difference around Storkson down the backstretch, with Tate emerging out front with the lead on lap two. Cole Grey moved up to challenge Dunn for second, taking the position on lap three. The first of two yellows waved on lap four, pitting Tate and Grey on the front row for the restart. As racing resumed, Grey fired into the lead with Dillon Schwanbeck on his heels for second. On lap seven, Schwanbeck got alongside Grey as they raced into turn one. Schwanbeck cleared for the point a lap later, bringing Ross along for second in the process. After a couple laps behind the new leader, Ross made his move on lap 11. After drawing even with Schwanbeck, Ross moved out front alone on lap 13. Aaron Moyer took the third spot from Alex Braseth before the second and final caution flew on lap 22. Ross and Schwanbeck led the field back to green with Ross reclaiming the lead on the restart. Moyer charged under Schwanbeck, looking for second as the race wound to a close. At the stripe, it was Ross picking up the win while Schwanbeck beat Moyer to the line for second by inches. Ryan Braseth was fourth with Alex Braseth finishing fifth.
BANDOLERO
Deerfield’s Robbie Rucks beat point leader, Jevin Guralski, by mere inches to claim the 15-lap Bandolero feature event. Anna Price and Cohen Henze battled wheel to wheel for the lead at the start. Michael Guderski joined the fight on lap two with Henze and Guderski emerging side by side on lap three. Guderski moved ahead of Henze a lap later with Rucks filling the gap next to Henze. Rucks took over the second spot on lap five with Karter Stark in tow for third. Rucks pulled up behind Guderski, looking to his low side on lap eight. After a brief encounter, Rucks moved out front on lap nine and looking to sew up the win. But the caution flew on lap 14, setting up a green-white-checkered finish to the race. Rucks and Guderski led the field back to green with Guralski and Alex Hartwig close behind. As racing resumed, Rucks moved back out front with Guralski sliding up under Guderski. Guralski got by for second and continued forward under Rucks. The duo made contact several times on the final lap. They leaned on each other as they raced off turn four the final time and headed towards the checkers. At the stripe, it was Rucks owning the advantage by inches to get the win. Guralski settled for second followed by Guderski, Hartwig and Stark.
UP NEXT
This Saturday, July 13, is a full program of racing presented by Newville Auto Salvage. Time trials begin at 5 p.m. with racing at 7. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
RICH BICKLE
BOOK SIGNING
There will be two signing nights at Jefferson Speedway for the “Barnyard to Brickyard” book about the life of legendary Wisconsin racer Rich Bickle.
On Saturday, July 27 the book’s author, John Close, will be doing a signing at the track from 5:30-10 p.m. Close covered numerous races at Wisconsin’s Action Track while working for both the Capitol Times in Madison and the Daily Jefferson County Union before becoming a NASCAR writer.
On Saturday, Aug. 10 Bickle himself will be at Jefferson Speedway to do a signing from 5:30-10 p.m.
