WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Waterloo senior Christi Forman closed out her high school cross country career in a swirl of flurries.
Forman placed 48th in the Division 3 girls race in 21 minutes, 4.2 seconds at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course.
Runners competed in mid-30 degree temperatures, but the skies were clear for most of the six championship races held. The one exception was the conclusion of the race Forman was competing in.
The four-time state qualifier was fully engulfed by flurries as she sprinted to the line.
“It was kind of fun, honestly,” Forman said. “It wasn’t my best race, but in the end, I made it and I finished.
I think (this was the hardest race I’ve had here). It’s just constant snot today. Then when you start sprinting, your legs are cold, so you have to try that much harder.”
If she opts to attend UW-Eau Claire, Forman expects to continue running competitively. If not, it’s been fun.
Forman’s other state finishes included a 23rd last year a 32nd her sophomore season and a 38th her freshman year.
“This was a great opportunity,” Forman said. “Cross country has taught me so much more than just running. I am so thankful for it.”
