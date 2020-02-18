The Waterloo girls basketball team went 1-2 over the past week.
WATERLOO 55
MARKESAN 39
Freshman guard Sophia Schneider scored 20 points to lead to a 55-39 non-conference win at Markesan Monday.
Freshman guard Julia Asik added 14 points and junior forward Joslyn Wolff added eight for Waterloo (10-11). Sophomore guard Gracie Mast scored 18 points to lead Markesan (8-12).
WATERLOO 55, MARKESAN 39
Waterloo 26 29 — 55
Markesan 21 18 — 39
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 8 1-1 20, Webster 1 0-0 2, Zimbrick 0 1-2 1, Powers 1 5-7 7, Jaschke 1 1-4 3, Asik 5 2-4 14, Wolff 4 0-1 8. Totals — 20 10-19 55.
MARKESAN — Whitney 1 0-1 2, Jahnke 2 0-0 6, K. Clark 1 2-2 4, L. Clark 2 0-3 4, Mast 7 3-5 18, Kovelaske 2 1-2 5. Totals — 15 6-13 39.
3-point goals: W 3 (Schneider 3); M 3 (Jahnke 2, Mast 1). Total fouls: W 16; M 18. Fouled out: K. Clark.
NEW GLARUS 57
WATERLOO 44
Junior guard Jaylynn Benson scored 25 points as New Glarus defeated Waterloo’s girls basketball team 57-44 in a Capitol South game on Feb. 14.
Waterloo led 23-8 to start the game before New Glarus (10-10, 4-5) closed the half on a 21-4 run.
"We were handling their press,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “Then we made some mistakes during a 5-minute stretch with some turnovers and we weren’t converting. The wheels kind of fell off and they took the lead. We just couldn’t stay with it. We couldn’t keep composure.”
Junior guard Skyler Powers led the Pirates with 18 points. Schneider had 10 points and five assists. Junior forward Brooke Mosher scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Joslyn Wolff had six rebounds and three blocks.
“It was a five-point game late, and we had to foul,” Haberkorn said. “They made free throws (18-of-29) and we didn’t (7-of-16). At one point, they had a four-point lead, and we missed four straight front ends on one-and-one’s."
New Glarus 57, WATERLOO 44
Waterloo 27 17 — 44
New Glarus 29 28 — 57
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 1-2 10, Powers 6 3-4 18, Jaehnke 0 2-5 2, Asik 1 1-2 3, Mosher 4 0-3 9, Wolff 1 0-0 2 Totals 16 7-16 44
New Glarus — Watrud 3 0-0 6, Eichlkraut 1 4-7 6, Himmelman 3 4-6 10, Klosterman-Haven 1 2-2 4, Benson 9 6-11 25, Noll 2 2-3 6.Totals — 19 18-29 57
3-point goals -— W 4 (Schneider 1, Powers 3, Mosher 1), NG 1(Benson 1). Total fouls — W 19, NG 16.
WIS. HEIGHTS 61
WATERLOO 44
Senior guard Ashlee Adler scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin Heights in a 61-44 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Waterloo (9-10, 0-8 in conference) led 26-23 at halftime and 37-34 with 11 minutes left before Wisconsin Heights (8-11, 4-4) closed the game on a 27-7 run.
“We had two girls go out with four fouls with 12 minutes left and they took advantage,” Haberkorn said. “Brooke Mosher was playing sick, but she played hard. We just couldn’t recover. There was a five-minute span where we couldn’t recover.”
Schneider scored a game-high 14 points to go with two steals and a block for Waterloo. Asik hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Mosher added eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Powers added seven points and three assists.
“There was a lot of good stuff,” Haberkorn said. “We just couldn’t pull it out. We’re going to get one of these.”
WIAA SEEDING
Waterloo received a No. 3 seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Pardeeville and No. 11 Williams Bay in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Feb. 28. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
UP NEXT
The Pirates finish the regular season Feb. 20 at home against Belleville. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61
WATERLOO 44
Waterloo 26 18 — 44
Wis. Heights 23 38 — 61
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 3-4 14, Powers 1 5-6 7, Jaehnke 0 2-4 2, Asik 3 2-2 11, Mosher 2 4-10 8, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals — 11 16-26 44.
Wisconsin Heights — Van Ripe 5 0-0 10, Duthe 1 2-2 4, Doherty 3 0-2 6, Adler 3 7-9 13, Keith 2 3-3 7, Handel 3 0-0 6, Hellking 4 0-0 9, Schaefer 1 4-6 6. Totals — 22 16-23 61.
3-point goals — W 6 (Schneider 3, Asik 3), WH 1 (Hellking 1). Total fouls — W 17, WH 20.
