Brooke Mosher scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Waterloo's 57-44 loss to New Glarus on Feb. 14.

The Waterloo girls basketball team went 1-2 over the past week.

WATERLOO 55

MARKESAN 39

Freshman guard Sophia Schneider scored 20 points to lead to a 55-39 non-conference win at Markesan Monday.

Freshman guard Julia Asik added 14 points and junior forward Joslyn Wolff added eight for Waterloo (10-11). Sophomore guard Gracie Mast scored 18 points to lead Markesan (8-12).

Waterloo    26  29   —   55

Markesan   21  18   —   39

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 8 1-1 20, Webster 1 0-0 2, Zimbrick 0 1-2 1, Powers 1 5-7 7, Jaschke 1 1-4 3, Asik 5 2-4 14, Wolff 4 0-1 8. Totals — 20 10-19 55.

MARKESAN — Whitney 1 0-1 2, Jahnke 2 0-0 6, K. Clark 1 2-2 4, L. Clark 2 0-3 4, Mast 7 3-5 18, Kovelaske 2 1-2 5. Totals — 15 6-13 39.

3-point goals: W 3 (Schneider 3); M 3 (Jahnke 2, Mast 1). Total fouls: W 16; M 18. Fouled out: K. Clark.

NEW GLARUS 57

WATERLOO 44

Junior guard Jaylynn Benson scored 25 points as New Glarus defeated Waterloo’s girls basketball team 57-44 in a Capitol South game on Feb. 14.

Waterloo led 23-8 to start the game before New Glarus (10-10, 4-5) closed the half on a 21-4 run.

"We were handling their press,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “Then we made some mistakes during a 5-minute stretch with some turnovers and we weren’t converting. The wheels kind of fell off and they took the lead. We just couldn’t stay with it. We couldn’t keep composure.”

Junior guard Skyler Powers led the Pirates with 18 points. Schneider had 10 points and five assists. Junior forward Brooke Mosher scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Joslyn Wolff had six rebounds and three blocks.

“It was a five-point game late, and we had to foul,” Haberkorn said. “They made free throws (18-of-29) and we didn’t (7-of-16). At one point, they had a four-point lead, and we missed four straight front ends on one-and-one’s."

Waterloo        27        17        —        44

New Glarus        29        28        —        57

Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 1-2 10, Powers 6 3-4 18, Jaehnke 0 2-5 2, Asik 1 1-2 3, Mosher 4 0-3 9, Wolff 1 0-0 2 Totals 16 7-16 44

New Glarus — Watrud 3 0-0 6, Eichlkraut 1 4-7 6, Himmelman 3 4-6 10, Klosterman-Haven 1 2-2 4, Benson 9 6-11 25, Noll 2 2-3 6.Totals — 19 18-29 57

3-point goals -— W 4 (Schneider 1, Powers 3, Mosher 1), NG 1(Benson 1). Total fouls — W 19, NG 16.

WIS. HEIGHTS 61

WATERLOO 44

Senior guard Ashlee Adler scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin Heights in a 61-44 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Waterloo (9-10, 0-8 in conference) led 26-23 at halftime and 37-34 with 11 minutes left before Wisconsin Heights (8-11, 4-4) closed the game on a 27-7 run.

“We had two girls go out with four fouls with 12 minutes left and they took advantage,” Haberkorn said. “Brooke Mosher was playing sick, but she played hard. We just couldn’t recover. There was a five-minute span where we couldn’t recover.”

Schneider scored a game-high 14 points to go with two steals and a block for Waterloo. Asik hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Mosher added eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Powers added seven points and three assists.

“There was a lot of good stuff,” Haberkorn said. “We just couldn’t pull it out. We’re going to get one of these.”

WIAA SEEDING

Waterloo received a No. 3 seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Pardeeville and No. 11 Williams Bay in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Feb. 28. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

UP NEXT

The Pirates finish the regular season Feb. 20 at home against Belleville. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61 

WATERLOO 44

Waterloo        26 18     — 44

Wis. Heights        23 38 —        61

Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 3-4 14, Powers 1 5-6 7, Jaehnke 0 2-4 2, Asik 3 2-2 11, Mosher 2 4-10 8, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals — 11 16-26 44.

Wisconsin Heights — Van Ripe 5 0-0 10, Duthe 1 2-2 4, Doherty 3 0-2 6, Adler 3 7-9 13, Keith 2 3-3 7, Handel 3 0-0 6, Hellking 4 0-0 9, Schaefer 1 4-6 6. Totals — 22 16-23 61.

3-point goals — W 6 (Schneider 3, Asik 3), WH 1 (Hellking 1). Total fouls — W 17, WH 20.

