POYNETTE — Marshall had another pair of strong performances on Sept. 12 at the Poynette Invitational, with both its girls and boys teams finishing second in the Small Schools Division.
Gianna Dugan turned in the highest-placing performance of the day for Marshall, taking third place with a time of 21 minutes, 2.7 seconds. Dugan was followed by Mya Andrews in 22:06.9; Andrews crossed the line in fifth place.
Rounding out the girls placements were Erica Dugan in 17th (25:43.8), Haley Horne in 18th (25:44.7) and Elizabeth Yanke in 19th (25:48.5). The Cardinals scored 62 points; 20 points behind Poynette for the top spot at the invite.
Marshall’s boys were all grouped closely together, with only 51 seconds separating their first from fifth runners. Ethan Jennings and Justin Grady placed highest for the boys, crossing the line in fifth (19:37.5) and sixth (19:44.2) place, respectively.
Logan Kosbau finished ninth (20:03.2), followed by Reece Collins in 11th (20:26.2) and Mason Haberkorn in 14th (20:28.8).
“The boys ran a tight pack which should keep us competitive throughout the season,” said Marshall head coach Jeff Looze. “The kids are running well and coming together as teams.”
Marshall’s boys racked up a total of 45 points, which was also 20 behind first-place Poynette as a team.
After Friday’s Invitational at Rio was postponed to Sept. 20, Marshall’s next competition took place at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
The Cardinal runners will be back in action on Friday in Rio; start time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
WATERLOO
Both the Waterloo boys and girls cross country team placed fourth in the Small Schools Division at the Poynette Invitational held on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The girls posted a team total of 127 points.
“The girls ran really well,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
Senior Christi Forman led the way covering the 5K course in 20 minutes, 48 seconds, finishing behind only champion Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick who posted a winning time of 20:23.
“We were actually confused, we though she finished first,” said Haberkorn of Forman. “But she actually finished second.”
Senior Lily Stonestreet (24th, 26:18) and freshmen Maddelyn Webster (30th, 27:33), Julia Asik (32nd, 27:47) and Cassandra Valle (39th, 29:51) rounded out the Pirates’ scoring.
“I’m really happy with how we did even though we were down a couple of runners,” said Haberkorn.
The Waterloo boys posted a fourth-place score of 92.
Juniors Jonathan Aguero led the Pirate pack with an eighth-place time of 19:54 and Brody Tschanz was 16th in 20:51.
“We were a little disappointed with their times, I thought we could have placed a little better,” Haberkorn said.
Senior Lerious Wilson (17th, 21:14), junior Andrew Battenberg (25th, 21:47) and sophomore Kyle Fugate (26th, 21:56) scored for Waterloo.
The Pirates will be without one of its top runners, Brenen Skalitzky, who will be sidelined with an injury for an undetermind amount of time.
UP NEXT
Waterloo will compete in the Belleville Invitational Saturday. Running begins at 9 a.m.
POYNETTE INVITATIONAL
(SMALL SCHOOLS DIVISION)
Girls team scores: Poynette 42, Marshall 62, Dodgeland 70, Waterloo 127, Markesan 134, Pardeeville 137, Rio/Fall River 152, Johnson Creek 154.
Boys team scores: Poynette 25, Marshall 45, Pardeeville 83, Waterloo 92, Rio/Fall River 126.
