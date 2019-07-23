The Waterloo School District has announced the hiring of its new football coach and athletic director. At Monday’s School Board meeting Dave Frisell was named the Pirates’ new football coach, athletics director and physical education/health teacher.
Frisell succeeds Aaron Erickson in all aforementioned positions. Earlier this month, Erickson took a new position at Jefferson High School.
“It all happened relatively quickly, as soon as we learned about Aaron’s resignation we posted it,” said Waterloo District Administrator Brian Henning. “Dave stood out above the rest, with his experience and his certifications and licensures that are going to help us fill a number of positions in the district.”
Henning noted Frisell will teach physical education/health and handle some of the athletic director’s responsibilities.
“We believe that might be a shared position with another person,” he said.
Frisell has a strong football background, previously coaching in Minnesota for 24 years. His longest tenure came as head coach at St. Francis High School from 1994-2003, while also coaching at high schools at Bloomington Kennedy, Mankato East, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Hibbing.
Frisell did not coach last year, but planned to. He was hired to coach at Cambridge-Isanti High School in July, 2018, but before the first game he unexpectedly stepped down due to “personal family matters,” according to the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
Hibbing graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1988 with a degree in physical education teaching and coaching. He went on to earn his bachelors of science, physical education teaching and coaching degree at Augsburg College in 1990 before finishing up his master of science and academic administration degree in 2018 at Ohio University.
Frisell already is in Waterloo, working youth camps and getting acclimated to the community and area. He will be Waterloo’s third head coach in as many years. The Pirates went winless in nine games in Erickson’s first and only season as head coach, after he succeeded Paul Scheel following the 2017 season.
The Pirates open camp on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the first game of the season set for Friday, Aug. 23 at home against Poynette.
