The final week of the 18-hole Eclectic event at LRCC has ended. April Mickelson had a combined three-round best of 55 after the handicap was deducted. In second place was Cindy Hartman with a 59 and third place Jan Tremain with a 60. First flight low net and low putts for today was Jan Tremain. In Flight 2 Cindy Hartman captured low net. Sue Repyak took low putts in Flight 2. There were no sunken approaches for the day but there were a couple birdies. For the second week in a row, Joyce Gehler had a birdie, this one on #7 and Jan Tremain had her birdie on #12. Blind bogey was split between Sharon Lund and Sue Repyak.
The results for the first flight of 9-hole golfers resulted in a tie for first place low net between Evie Lund and Sue Buell. Virginia Newcomb was second in the flight. Low putts had a tie for first between Denise Lind and Jackie Slinde. There was a five-way tie for second place low putts between Evie Lund, Sue Buell, Virginia Newcomb, Barb Lyon and Sue Adas. In Flight 2, first place low net was Donna Martin, second place was a tie between Lora Kautzer, Barb Johnston, Jane Spindler, and Marg Stach. Third place was a tie between Marti Tenzer and Vicki O’Kane. Second Flight low putts went to both Donna Martin and Barb Johnston. Second place low putts was Sandy Roach and a four-way tie for third went to Lora Kautzer, Gina Eggert, Marg Stach and Marti Tenzer. Third flight low net went to Joannne Horton and low putts to Barb Moseley. Sue Buell was the only sunken approach today made on #5. The blind bogey was won by Virginia Newcomb, Barb Johnston and Barb Moseley. There were no birdies today.
Bridge results include: 1. Patricia Cook, 2. Jan Niebler, 3. Virginia Newcomb, and 4. Ann Lucas. Euchre players placed: 1. Marilyn Lueder, 2. Jinx Caucutt, 3. Ruth Klein, 4. Cindy Hartman, and a tie for 5. Carol Zimbric and Jackie Slinde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.