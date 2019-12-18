A hot offense has the Marshall boys basketball team on their first winning streak of the season.
The Cardinals scored a season-high 72 points on Friday as they dispatched their opponent — Watertown Luther Prep —by a wide margin to earn their second straight victory, 72-53.
Craig Ward was the primary offensive weapon throughout the night for the Cardinals. Marshall’s sophomore guard racked up a season-high 29 points against the Phoenix. Ward was particularly effective from the charity stripe, going 11 for 11 on his free throws.
Watertown Luther Prep was able to prevent the Cardinals from completely pulling away thanks to a spread-out scoring attack, with six players scoring at least five points. As the game wore on, however, the one-two punch of Ward and Tyler Chadwick — who added another 20 points for the Cardinals — was too much for the Phoenix to handle.
Marshall’s halftime lead was 39-30, and the Cardinals continued to extend their lead in the second half. Cole Denniston proved to be an effective scoring option from the perimeter, hitting a trio of three-pointers in the game.
It all added up to a 19-point victory by the end of the game as the Cardinals earned their second win of the season.
Adding to the score behind Ward’s 29 points were Chadwick with 20 and Denniston with 11, followed by Gus Timpel with four points. Mitchell Motl and Reid Truschinski each added three points, and Austin Kilian rounded out the scoring with two points.
UP NEXT
Marshall, now 2-1, returns home this Friday to take on Lakeside Lutheran. Tip time at Marshall High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 72, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 53
Luther Prep 30 23 — 53
Marshall 39 33 — 72
Luther Prep (fg-ft-pts) — Lawrenz 1-0-2, Burow 3-1-7, Degailey 3-1-7, Heckendorf 3-0-9, Steinbrenner 2-1-5, Frick 4-0-9, Baumann 2-1-5, Borgwardt 1-0-2. Totals — 20 7-10 53.
Marshall — Chadwick 9-1-20, Denniston 4-0-11, Timpel 0-4-4, Ward 7-10-29, Moti 1-0-3, Killian 1-0-2, Truschinski 0-3-3. Totals — 22 17-24 72.
3-point goals — WLP 4 (Heckendorf 3, Frick 1), M 11 (Ward 6, Denniston 3, Chadwick 1, Moti 1). Total fouls — WLP 20, M 15.
