WATERLOO — Junior guard Skyler Powers scored 16 points as Waterloo’s girls basketball team defeated Horicon 61-39 in a non-conference game on Friday.
Waterloo (9-9) led by five at halftime. Horicon (10-7) briefly trimmed the lead to two points before the Pirates pulled away on a pair of 3-pointers by freshman guard Sophia Schneider and two more 3s by Powers.
Junior forward Brooke Mosher added 12 points while junior forward Joslyn Wolff added eight points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Julia Asik added nine points and four steals. Schneider and freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke each had four assists. Fourteen of Waterloo’s 24 baskets came off of assists.
“In the second half, we had great ball movement and girls were looking to score,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “We were really looking to attack. Sophia’s two 3s got us rolling and then Skyler hit two more 3s.”
Horicon senior guard Payton Marvin was held 12 points under her season average, finishing with nine to lead the Marshladies.
“Skyler and Julia did an amazing job on her,” Haberkorn said. “Defensively, we kept after them. The girls did a great job on all of them and held each of them under their season average for scoring. We also hit the boards hard. We had six girls with over five rebounds.”
WATERLOO 61, HORICON 39
Horicon 20 19 — 39
Waterloo 25 36 — 61
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Haselow 3 0-0 8, Mauer 1 0-0 3, Boeck 0 0-2 0, Marvin 3 3-4 9, Koggenbauer 0 0-2 0, Mitler 3 0-0 8, Laabs 1 0-0 3, Jongebloed 2 3-4 7, Tillema 0 1-3 1. Totals 13 7-15 39.
Waterloo — Schneider 3 1-1 9, Powers 7 0-0 16, Jaehnke 2 2-2 7, Asik 4 0-0 9, Mosher 5 2-4 12, Wolff 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 7-9 61.
3-point goals — H 6 Haselow 2, Miller 2, Mauer 1, Laabs 1), W 6 (Schneider 2, Powers 2, Jaehnke 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — H 11, W 17.
