Waterloo’s volleyball team looks to be a Division 3 powerhouse once again with several returning starters and some promising newcomers in the lineup.
“We have more weapons offensively than we had last year with the addition of three dynamic pin hitters including freshmen Rylee Duessler and Sophia Schneider along with sophomore Abbie Gier,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christiy Mosher said.
“Add these players to our 1-2 punch of first-team All-State player Brooke Mosher and honorable mention All-State Joslyn Wolff and we have a solid attack option always available on either pin. Our block is also much bigger, which should help our backcourt tremendously.
The middle hitter group is also deep with five players who all have their own strengths. Returning for their senior campaign at middle include Sydney Schonhoff, Sara Skalitzky and Chloe Fitzgerald.
“They bring an element of leadership and experience that will be key,” coach Mosher said.
“Junior Skyler Powers looks athletic and much improved from last season and newcomer Quinnly Hush, a sophomore who also continues to improve and adjust to the speed of the game at this level. We scored out of the middle more in these first 8eight games then we typically did last season and that is crucial to keeping the block honest.”
Waterloo’s passing core is also much improved with the off season work put in by libero Michaela Riege along with returner Kamden Fitzgerald and newcomers, freshman Ashley Batz and senior Anna Lanphier.
“We passed close to a 2.2 at our first tournament and we often struggled to get to 2.0 last season,” coach Mosher said.
The setting core includes Mosher, Wolff and Schneider.
“The exciting thing with having three capable setters is the options it creates,” coach Mosher said. “All three will get touches in our matches at some point depending on the matchup. We will be running fast and adding plays as we continue to develop.
“This group put in a lot of work over the summer and that is paying off for them early. Now with the chance to work with them every day I am excited to really start breaking things down and getting better every day.
We will be going toe to toe with some of the best teams in the state in any division in our next four tournaments and will face tough tests from Wisconsin Heights and Marshall in conference play. We will need to own the energy, play with urgency and execute at a high level. The good news is this is perhaps the deepest team I have seen in Waterloo and our practice gym is extremely competitive. Every girl plays a role in making those around her better and that is a job they all take seriously and challenge themselves with every day.”
