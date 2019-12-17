Junior guard Skyler Powers scored a career-high 30 points as Waterloo’s girls basketball team defeated Rio, 61-46, in a non-conference game on Friday.
In her and her teammates’ first game in 18 days Powers scored 16 points in the first half as the Pirates took a 37-25 lead into the break. She poured in the remaining 14 in the second half as Waterloo (4-0) continued to pull away.
“We got hot,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “We started getting the ball inside. Skyler’s hitting shots inside. She had a really good game. They went with a 1-3-1 and we put her in the corner. That’s her spot. They wouldn’t come out and guard her. She slashed them in the second half (with two of her three 3-pointers).”
Freshman guard Sophia Schneider added 15 points including eight in the first half. She also had six rebounds and three assists. Junior forwards Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff each added eight rebounds and four steals.
Freshman guard Julia Asik added eight points. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke had four assists and just one turnover in limited time due to early foul trouble.
“We only had nine turnovers,” Haberkorn said. “We haven’t played our best game yet. Ava is our best on-the-ball defender and Julia didn’t have her best game. I don’t think there’s one person on our team you can focus on defensively. Other girls have the capability of beating you.”
UP NEXT
Waterloo plays at Dodgeland on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. non-conference tipoff.
WATERLOO 61, RIO 46
Rio 25 21 — 46
Waterloo 37 24 — 61
Rio (fg-ft-pts) — Hutzler 2-0-4, Hoene 1-0-3, Sampson 1-0-2, Staveness 4-6-17, Loging 7-2-16, Quist 2-0-4 Totals 17 8-14 46
Waterloo — Schneider 6-3-15, Powers 13-2-30, Asik 2-2-8, Mosher 2-2-5, Wolff 1-1-3, Totals 24 7-15 61
3-point goals R 4 (Hoene 1, Staveness 3), W 6 (Schneider 1, Powers 3, Asik 2). Total fouls — R 17, W 16
