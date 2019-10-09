Any 6-0 week is a good one.
The Marshall volleyball team defeated conference foe Cambridge on Oct. 1 in a come-from-behind victory, followed up by a tournament victory in Rio where the Cardinals didn’t drop a single set en route to going 5-0 on the day.
Marshall 3, Cambridge 2
Momentum swings defined Marshall’s five-set contest against the Blue Jays. Though the Cardinals handily won the first set 25-17, Cambridge came storming back to take the second and third sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-18.
On the ropes, Marshall rallied with a dominant fourth set; the Cardinals won 25-11 to force a final fifth set.
Once in the fifth, neither team was able to pull away. In the end, Marshall edged out Cambridge by the narrowest of margins: 16-14.
“We did a really nice job of working together,” Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said of how her team pulled out a victory, despite missing their starting middle Anna Lutz.
Kiana Hellenbrand led the team in kills with 20, followed by Trinity Flint with 11. Aubrie Kappes was tops in digs with 17, while Hellenbrand and Skyla Michalak each recorded 16. Abby Ward was best on the team with a pair of blocks, and Michalak recorded 34 assists on the night. Flint led the team in aces with four.
With a little bit of momentum at their backs, the Cardinals traveled to Rio on Saturday.
Rio Tournament
The Cardinals got into a groove on Saturday, never dropping a single set in five total games. In the day’s first contest against Faith Christian, Marshall cruised to a 25-18, 25-13 win to set the tone for the day.
The Cardinals went on to defeat Palmyra-Eagle 25-20, 25-15 before facing their stiffest test of the day in the host Vikings.
Rio pushed the Cardinals to the edge early in their contest. The Cardinals squeaked out a 27-25 win in their first set before settling in to put the Vikings away with a 25-20 second-set victory.
In the Cardinals’ next contest, the Bulldogs of Williams Bay proved to be no match; Marshall took set number one 25-21 and then thoroughly controlled the second, winning 25-12.
This set up a showdown with fellow Capitol South opponent New Glarus in Marshall’s final game of the tournament.
The Cardinals extended their win streak to six games, cruising to a 25-16, 25-19 win against the Glarner Knights.
“We were able to settle into some new positions and it really was a full team win,” said Schmitz. “Our freshman – Amber Skalitzky – came out of her shell and did a really nice job in the middle.”
On the tournament, Hellenbrand led the team in kills with 48 and aces with 13. Kappes was best on the team in digs with 49, while Skalitzky recorded four blocks to lead the team. Michalak posted a total of 82 assists on the day, as well.
The Glarner Knights and Cardinals had a rematch the following Tuesday in conference play, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
Marshall (18-8, 4-3 Capitol South) returns home next Tuesday to take on Belleville in another Capitol South contest. Start time in Marshall is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
