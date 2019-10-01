Brooke Mosher had 11 kills and Joslyn Wolff had 11 assists for Waterloo's volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 Capitol South win over Cambridge on Sept. 24.
Mosher added eight assists, eight digs and four aces while Wolff added six aces and five kills. Michaela Riege led the Pirates in digs with nine. Sara Skalitzky added five kills. Rylee Duessler and Sydney Schoenhoff each had one block.
"We had a well-rounded win tonight, getting contributions from our entire roster," Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "I was especially pleased with our production out of the middle with Sara Skalitzky having a season-high five kills."
Anna Landphier contributed an ace to close out the match for the Pirates.
YOUTH NIGHT
The Waterloo Youth Sports Organization (WYSO) night was held during the match. Future volleyball players greeted the Pirates during pre-game introductions, then afterward received autographs.
NO. 2 RANKING
The Pirates (21-5 overall) improved to 5-0 in Capitol South play. Waterloo is ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
