JUNEAU — Dylan Horstmeyer will represent Marshall for the third year in a row at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
The senior wrestled to a third-place finish at 170 pounds at last Saturday’s Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional and will head to state, despite being slightly injured.
“He cruised to the finals where he faced the same Horicon wrestler he defeated last were, but aggravated his injury from last week,” explained Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
Horstmeyer (45-3), who entered the weekend ranked No. 4 by wiwrestling.com, began the day with two victories. In the quarterfinals he pinned Oostburg’s Nick Smies in 1 minute, 7 seconds, before earning a 9-4 decision over John Bartaszewicz of Markesan in the semifinals.
Horstmeyer then squared off with Horicon’s Brandon Zamorano, ranked No. 5. The two wrestlers were evenly matched through three periods, but Zamorano won in the extra period by sudden victory-1, 6-4, after being taken down.
“Dylan took a lead with a takedown and carried a 2-1 lead through to the third. They battled tough the third (period) and time ended with a 4-4 tie. Where Dylan lost by a takedown.
Horstmeyer had to default the second-place match because of his injury.
Horstmeyer, still looking for his first-career state victory, will take the No. 5 ranking to state and will face Flambeau junior Bryce Best, 38-4, No. 8) in Thursday’s opening-round match at The Kohl Center in Madison. Division 3 matches begin at 7:15 p.m.
Should Horstmeyer win, he would face Rosholt senior Adam Chamecke (38-5, No. 8) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Also wrestling at sectionals for Marshall were Jack Moen, Charlie Lewis and Mitchel Gomez.
Moen had a great start to the day pinning Luke Schwengels of Orfordville Parkview in 2:27 in the quarterfinals. He then lost a 3-1 decision to eventual 182-pound champion Brock Upson of Random Lake.
Moen’s season and career came to an end in the wrestleback, where he was pinned in 3:48 by Zach Lambert of Princeton/Green Lake.
Moen finished the season 38-12.
“In his wrestle back match Jack caught and pinned in a role,” said Springer.
At 220, Lewis (36-9) was pinned in 2:51 by Oostburg’s Gabe Ludens.
“Charlie had a great match going score 10 points and leading when he got caught to his back and pinned.,” said Springer. “He did not get a wrestleback as his opponent then lost his next match to the eventual second-place finisher.
At 285, Gomez (22-9) lost to the eventual second-place finisher, Evan Grubbs of Kenosha Christian Life, getting pinned in :25. He did not get a wrestleback as well.
“We placed 15 out of 24 of the teams that qualified wrestlers for the Sectional. We had a lot of great matches that just didn't quite get the results we hoped for. I was super proud of our effort and attack,” Springer said.
WIAA DIVISION 3
DODGELAND SECTIONAL
Team scores: Random Lake 154, Kenosha Christian Life 138, Cedar Grove-Belgium 115, Markesan 61, Poynette 56, Dodgeland 51, Orfordville Parkview 40, Laconia 38, Deerfield 37, Horicon 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32, Palmyra-Eagle 24, Johnson Creek 22, Ozaukee 19, Marshall 17, Waterloo 12, Hustisford 11, Lourdes Academy 11, Oostburg 4, Cambridge 2.
