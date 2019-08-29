The Marshall football team knew ball control was going to be huge. Against the defending Division 4 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s Angels – a team that scored 74 points a week ago – possessing the ball was priority number one.
“Sometimes your best defense is offense,” said Marshall’s Head Coach Matt Kleinheinz. “That was definitely our gameplan coming in: slow the game down, grind out first downs.”
Though the Cardinals were able to do just that – holding the ball for 33 minutes of game time compared to just 15 for the visiting Angels – Marshall was unable to secure an upset against the top-ranked team in Division 4.
Racine St. Catherine’s 31,
Marshall 13
Marshall put Racine on upset watch early. They took the opening kickoff and marched down the field with a 55-yard drive that ticked nearly eight and a half minutes off the clock. Jack Moen punctuated the 11-play drive by plunging into the end zone on fourth and goal from the one-yard line; the ensuing extra point by Joey Chiuchiolo gave the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Angels to find the equalizer, though. Their offense scored on their very first play, breaking off a 50-yard touchdown run to even the game at 7.
Defenses took over from there; the only other score in the first half came with two minutes to go until halftime, when Racine found the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown pass. After a failed extra point, their lead stood at 13-7
The Cardinals’ early gameplan was working; Marshall won the possession battle, controlling the ball for 18 and a half minutes in the first half; Racine was firmly on upset alert heading into halftime.
The potent Angel offense couldn’t be held down for the entirety of the game, though. It took them less than a minute after halftime to find the end zone on another touchdown run, and their lead stood at 19-7.
Marshall responded by marching down the field once again, but their drive stalled in the red zone. On fourth down, Dylan Horstmeyer was unable to reel in a contested lob by Craig Ward in the end zone, and Racine took over with the turnover on downs.
“We put ourselves in position,” said Kleinheinz. “The play of the game was probably when we dropped that touchdown pass when it was 19-7, and they came back the very next play and scored.”
After the Angels went 87 yards to find paydirt the next play, the score stood at 25-7 midway through the third quarter, and Marshall’s hopes for an upset were fading.
Horstmeyer made things a bit interesting with a 17-yard touchdown scamper down the sideline early in the fourth to make it 25-13, but that’s as close as the Cardinals came.
A failed onside kick attempt hurt Marshall’s comeback chances, and Racine’s ensuing touchdown drive all but sealed their victory.
After Marshall’s final drive stalled in the red zone, the score of 31-13 was made final.
Horstmeyer was the engine for the Cardinals’ offense, racking up 122 yards and one score on the ground, followed by 54 yards and another score by Moen.
“Overall, I can’t fault the effort…” added Kleinheinz. “We went toe-to-toe with them. You can’t be content with moral victories; you’ve got to find a way to get some of these tight games.”
Marshall – now 0-2 – will hope to score their first win of the season next Friday when they hit the road for a contest at Lodi. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 31
MARSHALL 13
Marshall 7 0 0 6 — 13
Racine St. Catherine's 7 6 12 6 — 31
Marshall — Moen 1-yard run (Chiuchiolo kickk)
Racine St. Catherine's — Dodd 50 yard run (Perugini kick)
Racine St. Catherine's — Barker 10 yard pass from Carter (kick failed)
Racine St. Catherine's — Carter 5 yard run (kick failed)
Racine St. Catherine's — Barker 87 yard pass from Carter (kick failed)
Marshall — Horstmeyer 17 yard run (kick failed)
Racine St. Catherine's — Schiro 20 yard pass from Carter (kick failed)
First Downs — M 17, RSC 7. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 45-178, RSC 17-160. Passing Yards — M 60, RSC 234. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 6-15-1, RSC 7-10-0. Fumbles-lost — M 2-0, RSC 1-1. Penalties — M 7-45, RSC 13-112.
