Week of 11-4-19
Monday Night
High Team Series: Watering Hole 1711.
High Team Game: Watering Hole 608.
Individuals: Laurie Frey 494, Brad Chadwick 482, Pam Davison 469, Cindy Stenberg 466.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2074.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 717.
Individuals: Van Stenberg 589 (203-204), Kolton Jurss 547 (202), Ken Oppermann 521, Jonathan Schoemann 501, Tom Bong 500.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Diamonds 1845.
High Team Game: Diamonds 641.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 542 (202), Sue Hellenbrand 498, Ann Timm 491.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Topel’s 2238.
High Team Game: Topel’s 823.
Individuals: David Edwards 625 (224-208), Beau Crawley 623 (223-207), Bob Cook 617 (232), Joe Jazdzewski 594(218-213), Chris Hensler 591 (210-210), Jeff Leistico 542, Zach Paffenfuss 541 (209), Ray Burbach 537, Doug Birkrem 534, Shaun Heady 512, Brandon Schmidt 510.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: MSP 1867.
High Team Game:MSP 672.
Individuals:Marlene Eggert 549, Connie Skalitzky 538 (203), Michelle Holzhueter 486, Jess Starks 486.
