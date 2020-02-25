Junior guard Skyler Powers scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Waterloo’s girls basketball team to its first Capitol South Conference win, a 59-55 victory over Belleville in the regular season finale Feb. 20.
Waterloo (11-11, 1-9 in Cap. South) trailed 50-45 with five minutes to go but rallied to tie the game on two scores from Powers.
“We hit her on a couple deep passes releasing,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “She tied it with a three-point play.”
Freshman guard Sophia Schneider followed with a 3-pointer to put the Pirates in the lead for good, up 53-50.
“We finally got one,” Haberkorn said. “We finally played a complete game. We got down in the first half a little bit. We called a time out and told them to keep their chins up and the girls responded really well, especially in the second half.”
The Pirates were all over the boards with 42 total rebounds. Junior forward Joslyn Wolff had 10 rebounds and three steals. Junior forward Brooke Mosher had eight rebounds and three steals. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke had eight rebounds. Schneider added seven rebounds.
“We hit the boards hard in the second half,” Haberkorn said.
Callie Smith scored 16 points for Belleville (13-9, 5-5), but also shot just 3-of-16 at the foul line.
“Our two bigs were in foul trouble, so we subbed in our third post and had her foul (Smith) and she missed 10 straight free throws,” Haberkorn said.
UP NEXT
Waterloo has a first round bye in theWIAA Division 4 playoffs and will host the winner of No. 6 Pardeeville and No. 11 Williams Bay in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
WATERLOO 59, BELLEVILLE 55
Belleville 27 28 — 55
Waterloo 25 34 — 59
Belleville (fg ftm-fta pts) — Shrader 3 1-1 7, Kittleson 3 0-0 7, Stampfl 3 2-2 9, Grady 2 5-5 10, Foley 3 1-2 7, Smith 6 3-16 15. Totals — 20 12-26 55.
Waterloo — Schneider 3 3-5 10, Webster 0 0-2 0, Zimbric 0 0-3 0, Powers 5 8-10 19, Jaehnke 1 1-2 4, Asik 4 0-0 10, Mosher 5 0-2 10, Wolff 2 2-4 6. Totals — 20 14-28 59.
3-point goals — B 3 (Kittleson 1, Stampfl 1, Grady 1), W 5 (Asik 2, Schneider 1, Powers 1, Jaehnke 1). Total fouls — B 18, W 19
