WATERTOWN — One thing’s for certain: the Marshall girls’ basketball team received perhaps their toughest test of the season this past weekend.
At the Watertown Holiday Shootout, Marshall’s opening opponent on Friday was Black Hawk: the top-ranked team in the state in Division 5.
Black Hawk 74
Marshall 51
The Warriors proved early on that their lofty ranking was well-deserved. Black Hawk employed a fast-paced offense to score 42 points against the Cardinals in the opening half.
Marshall’s offense was able to keep pace better than any other team against the Warriors thus far this season; at the half, Black Hawk’s lead stood at 42-31.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Black Hawk was able to extend their lead as the second half progressed, this time by playing steady defense to hold Marshall to just 20 points the rest of the way. Black Hawk’s duo of Hannah Butler and Natalie Leuzinger were responsible for most of the scoring, accounting for a total of 48 points on the game.
Anna Lutz led the Cardinals in scoring with 17 points, followed by Abby Ward with 14 and Laura Nickel with 11. Allie Rateike added six points, while Halle Weisensel rounded out the scoring with three points.
The Cardinals then had a quick turnaround, facing Milwaukee Riverside on Saturday.
Marshall 70,
MILW. Riverside 51
A balanced offensive output saw the Cardinals race away from the Tigers in the second half of their second contest at the Watertown Holiday Shootout.
Leading by just five points — 31-26 — at the half, Marshall’s second half was among their most prolific of the season so far. The Cardinals scored 39 points in the second half, quickly extending their lead into double digits.
Five Cardinal players tallied at least nine points by the time the clock hit zero, and Marshall scored a rebound victory 70-51 over Riverside to close out 2019.
Lutz led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Nickel with 12 and Mya Andrews with 11. Rain Held and Ward each chipped in nine points, and Weisensel rounded out the scoring with three points.
UP NEXT
The 6-3 Cardinals will return to action on Jan. 4, when they travel to Pewaukee to take on the 9-2 Pirates. Tip time at Pewaukee High School is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Black Hawk 42 32 — 74
Marshall 31 20 — 51
Black Hawk (fg-ft-pts) — B. Butler 5-2-12, H. Butler 9-6-25, Leuzinger 9-2-23, Marty 0-1-1, Huschitt 3-0-8, Wellnitz 2-0-5. Totals — 28 9-15 74.
Marshall — Lutz 8-1-17, Ratelke 2-1-6, Hellenbrand 1-0-3, Nickel 2-7-11, Ward 5-0-14. Totals — 18 9-11 51.
3-point goals — BH 9 (Leuzinger 3, B. Butler 2, Huschitt 2, H. Butler 1, Wellnitz 1), M 6 (Ward 4, Ratelke 1, Hellenbrand 1). Total fouls — BH 15, M 11. Fouled out — Nickel.
MARSHALL 70
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 51
Riverside 26 25 — 51
Marshall 31 39 — 70
Milwaukee Riverside (fg-ft-pts) — Jones 5-1-13, Claypool 2-2-6, Scruggs 2-2-6, Mitchell 1-0-2, Gardener 2-0-5, Nixon-Boyd 7-0-16, Whitney-Hill 1-0-2, Winters-Crawford 0-1-1. Totals — 20 6-10 51.
Marshall — Lutz 9-8-26, Andrews 4-3-11, Held 3-3-9, Weisensel 1-0-3, Nickel 5-2-12, Ward 4-1-9. Totals — 25 16-23 70.
3-point goals — MR 5 (Jones 2, Nixon-Boyd 2, Gardener 1), MAR 1 (Weisensel 1).
