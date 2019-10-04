Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.