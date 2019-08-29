WISC TV 3, Klinke Cleaners, the Community Action Coalition, and Magic 98 (98.1FM) are pleased to partner for the 34th annual Koats for Kids winter coat drive.
This year’s campaign runs Monday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 5. Since 1986, area residents, school children and businesses have joined together during Koats for Kids to donate 323,761 coats to individuals and families in need.
WISC TV 3 Meteorologists Gary Cannalte and Haddie McLean will appear in public service announcements on WISC, urging area residents to donate new or gently-worn winter outerwear and accessories at area Klinke Cleaners or Dane County Lussier Family YMCAs. Donations are cleaned free of charge by Klinke Cleaners, then handed off to the Community Action Coalition for distribution.
Gently-used winter outerwear of all sizes are requested and appreciated, as are snow pants, scarves, hats and mittens/gloves. Items which continue to be in greatest demand include infant and toddler snowsuits and jackets, and larger teen jackets (sizes 16-22). New this year, the campaign will accept gently-used winter boots of all sizes.
Koats for Kids daily reports, including collection details, donation shout-outs and feature stories, will air throughout the campaign on WISC TV newscasts. Radio listeners can also follow campaign progress by tuning in to Magic 98 WMGN 98.1 FM for daily updates.
The Community Action Coalition (CAC) welcomes volunteers to help sort coats and assist with distribution. Contact Bridgette Weber of the CAC via email (bridgettew@cacscw.org) or by phone (608-246-4730, ext. 241) for registration details.
Coat distribution will commence Oct. 15–27 at the CAC’s Free Clothing Center, 1717 N. Stoughton Road, Madison. Days/hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., with extended Thursday hours until 7 p.m.
For questions, contact the CAC at 608-246-4730 or visit the CAC’s website at cacscw.org.
