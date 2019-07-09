The School District of Waterloo has announced the resignation of athletic director and head football coach Aaron Erickson.
According to Waterloo District Administrator Brian Henning, Erickson has accepted the high school and middle school physical education position in Jefferson.
Erickson confirmed that with The Courier on Tuesday.
“I felt like I needed a change, something different,” said Erickson. “I wanted to see what else was out there.”
Waterloo was Erickson’s first teaching position following his graduation from UW-Oshkosh. Over the last seven years he has served as the school’s director or athletics, aquatics and fitness director.
He has also coached wrestling for five years (4 head, 1 assistant), JV baseball for four years and football for 4 years, last season as the head coach.
“It’s been a good ride at Waterloo,” Erickson said. “I started out teaching phy ed and health and was coaching all three sports seasons. After year three I had an opportunity to step into the athletic director position.”
The Pirates did not win a game in Erickson’s first and only season, going 0-9 which included an 0-4 record in the Capitol South Conference.
The district is now searching for Erickson’s replacement in both jobs. Practice for the 2019 football season begins on Aug. 6.
“We met with our (football) staff and they have some youth camps coming up the next week or two, and then of course the season starts in a few weeks; our staff is ready to handle the camps and the season if they need to,” said Henning. “Our goal is to try and hire somebody.”
Henning said the hire would be someone with multiple positions, serving as both athletic director and teacher/coach.
“We’re looking for a P-E (physical education) teacher, we’re looking for a math teacher, and of course an athletic director. If any of the applicants can coach or even combine some of those positions, that would be great,” Henning said.
Erickson will remain on staff until Aug. 1. If a replacement for athletic director has not been filled at that time, Henning or Waterloo High School Principal Brad Donner will fill that role.
Erickson’s resignation will be taken to the next school board meeting on July 22, which Henning said will likely be approved.
“Aaron’s done a nice job for us. Those are long hours and a difficult job that is hard to do. He will be missed,” Henning said.
“The hardest part is leaving the kids, they and the entire district have been wonderful to work with,” Erickson said.
