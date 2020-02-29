MADISON - Marshall senior Dylan Horstmeyer will wrestle for a state championship.
Horstmeyer punched his ticket to the Division 3 170-pound title match Saturday night following two impressive wins Friday during the 77th WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at The Kohl Center.
Horstmeyer, ranked fifth in the WiWrestling.com poll, held off No. 6 Adam Charnecke of Rosholt, 4-3 in the quarterfinals, before upsetting second-ranked Conor Vantland of Westby, 5-2 in the semifinals.
Horstmeyer (48-3) will face top-ranked Brady Spaeth of Cadott (45-0) in the 170-pound championship match at 6 p.m.
Horstmeyer is vying to become Marshall's sixth state wrestling champion and first since Hunter Weber captured the 126 crown in 2012.
