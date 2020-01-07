FALL RIVER — Junior forward Blake Huebner led three players in double figures with 17 points to lead the Waterloo boys basketball team to a 65-51 non-conference win over Fall River on Jan. 3.
“We started to take care of the basketball in the first half, when I looked at the stats I think it was the 8:45 mark before we had our first turnover,” said Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe. “We stayed out of foul trouble before I think a little bit of exhaustion hit us, not having played a game for awhile.”
Playing their first game since Dec. 9, the Pirates built a 36-19 first-half lead.
“Once we got that sizable lead and started playing good defense, it was over,” Deppe added.
Senior forward EJ Jiles added 14 points and six rebounds and senior guard Chase Bostwick reached double digits with 11 points for the Pirates (2-3).
“Blake was in the gym a lot over the break, coming in and working on his jump shot, you could definitely tell he’s shooting with more confidence. EJ got in foul trouble, otherwise he would have had even more (points); he’s been doing the same thing he’s been doing all season and that’s attacking the basket and making things happen. And Chase got some fast-break points and knocked down some big 3s, but he also made a layup that really picked up the team when we needed it.”
Sophomore guard Eugene Wolff led the Pirates on the boards with 10 rebounds. Junior guard Brody Tschanz dished out six assists.
Matthew Morton led the Fall River Pirates (2-7) with 19.
UP NEXT
The Pirates host Orfordville Parkview in non-conference play Monday, Jan. 13 before beginning Capitol South Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 16 at home against Cambridge.
Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO 65, FALL RIVER 51
Waterloo 36 29 — 65
Fall River 19 32 — 51
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Hager 3-1-7, Huebner 6-3-17, Unzuela 1-1-3, Tschanz 2-0-4, Wolff 3-1-7, Bostwick 4-1-11, Jiles 5-4-14, Filter 1-0-2. Totals — 25 9-22 65.
Fall River — Bristol 1-6-8, Osterhaus 2-5-10, Marquardt 1-0-2, Morton 8-1-19, Locke 2-0-4, Beal 0-1-1, Newman 1-1-3, Lince 1-0-2. Totals — 17 14-28 51.
3-point goals — W 6 (Hager 1, Huebner 2, Unzuela 1, Bostwick 2). Total Fouls — W 23, FR 20. Fouled out — Newman.
