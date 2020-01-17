Four pins, one exciting decision and four forfeits led the Waterloo wrestling team to a 51-30 home win over Columbus in a Capitol Conference crossover on Jan. 14.
Juniors Jonathan Aguero (138 pounds), Joe Newton (145), Jordi Aguero (152) and Reynol Limon (160) all earned pins, while freshman Jacob Soter won a one-point decision at 126 pounds.
Jonathan Aguero pinned the Cardinals’ Owen Krueger in 1 minute, 38 seconds; in nearly the same amount of time Newton stuck Matt Fuerstenberg’s shoulders to the mat in 1:37; Jordi Aguero earned a third-period win pinning Ethan Hendrickson in 5:14, and in the third period Limon pinned Anthony Goelzer in 5:18.
In arguably the most exciting match of the night, Soter earned a 7-6 decision over Columbus’ Ty Cowell.
Waterloo’s Juan Alonso (120), Nate Broderick (132), Jakob Garza (170) and Gavin Wright (285) all received forfeit wins.
UP NEXT
The Pirates wrestle Tuesday in Jefferson. The non-conference dual begins at 7 p.m.
WATERLOO 51, COLUMBUS 30
*106 — Genco, C, pinned Stonestreet, W, 1:12.
113 — Reinwald, C, received forfeit.
120 — Alonso, W, received forfeit.
126 — Soter, W, dec. Cowell, C, 7-6.
132 — Broderick, W, received forfeit.
138 — Jon. Aguero, W, pinned Krueger, C, 1:38.
145 — Newton, W, pinned Fuerstenberg, C, 1:37.
152 — Jor. Aguero, pinned Hendrickson, C, 5:14.
160 — Limon, W, pinned Goetzler, C, 5:18.
170 — Garza, W, received forfeit.
182 — Burbach, C, pinned Melchior, W, :35.
195 — Hayes, C, received forfeit.
220 — Roche, C, pinned Sanchez, W, 3:53.
285 — Wright, W, received forfeit.
*starting weight
