PEWAUKEE — The Marshall girls basketball team hasn’t shied away from competition, playing up to Division 2 and even Division 1 programs, this season.
The Cardinals did just that on Saturday and came up short in a 66-55 loss at Pewaukee, a Division 2 program that plays in the Woodland West Conference.
The game matched two state-ranked teams — Pewaukee (10-2) is ranked No. 3 in the first Associated Press Division 2 poll while Marshall (6-4) is tied for sixth in Division 3.
The host Pirates raced out to a 38-25 halftime advantage, one the Cardinals could not recover from as they dropped their fourth game — one more than they had lost the last two seasons combined — of the season.
UW-Milwaukee recruit Anna Lutz scored a game-high 24 points to lead Marshall, which also got 15 points from junior Laura Nickel.
Lauren Schill led three Pewaukee players in doubles figures with 18, Sarah Newcomer added 15 and Kennedy Osterman finished with 11.
UP NEXT
Marshall begins its defense of the Capitol South Conference tonight hosting Belleville, before entertaining Waterloo on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Both tipoffs are at 7:30 p.m.
PEWAUKEE 66, MARSHALL 55
Marshall 25 30 — 55
Pewaukee 38 28 — 66
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Lutz 8-7-24, Nickel 6-1-15, Andrews 2-0-4, Held 2-0-4, Assaba 1-2-4, Ward 2-0-4. Totals — 21 10-13 55.
Pewaukee — Berglin 0-2-2, S Newcomer 5-2-15, E. Newcomer 2-1-5, Osterman 4-0-11, Schill 6-5-18, Zielsdorf 2-0-4, Jende 3-2-8, Goodman 1-0-2. Totals — 23 12-19-66.
3-point goals — M (Nickel 2, Lutz 1), P 8 (Osterman 3, Newcomer 3, Schill 1, Jende 1).
