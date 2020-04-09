The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a screeching halt, but that hasn’t completely stopped Marshall High School’s Tyler Chadwick.
The fireball pitcher is getting in his throws from well more than CDC’s social distancing and requested 6 feet of separation — try 60 feet, 6 inches.
“My dad and I built a pitching mound at our house,” said Chadwick. “I live out in the country, so there’s plenty of room to throw long toss.”
Chadwick is a three-sport standout at Marshall, earning first-team all-conference honors this past season in basketball while also playing football for the Cardinals. But since his freshman year baseball has been the sport he both loves and excels in more than any other.
A first-team Capitol South Conference selection both his sophomore and junior year, Chadwick, one of the top pitching prospects in the state, chose to forgo his senior season of high school baseball to play in the Perfect Game League based out of Iowa.
“The plan was I would go down (to Iowa) every weekend and pitch,” said Chadwick, who had already played one game with PGL before play was suspended.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” Chadwick continued. “I was actually really looking forward to baseball this year, so this whole shutdown really pushed back everything I was excited for; this is definitely not what I had planned on doing.”
An imposing 6-foot-5 and 195-pounds, the right-handed Chadwick has had his fastball clocked as high as 96 miles per hour and consistently throws in the low 90s.
In his Perfect Game profile it says about Chadwick:
Very projectable tall and angular athletic build. Very fast arm, high 3/4’s to over the top arm action, long off line arm action in back, works down the mound well, can get more consistent with his arm slot out front. Primary fastball pitcher now with a very high velocity ceiling. Key to development will be developing consistency in his arm stroke and release so he can refine his secondary pitches and command. No doubt he’s going to throw very hard.
Chadwick had previously played traveling club baseball for GRB Academy out of DeForest.
Chadwick was recruited by West Virginia University, signing to play for the Mountaineers following graduation.
“I just talked with my coaches, they call pretty often to check in on not only baseball but my grades and how I’m doing in school,” Chadwick said.
And in June his name could also be called during Major League Baseball’s June Amateur Draft, which would make him the first Marshall player ever selected.
