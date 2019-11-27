A familiar face has returned to the sidelines for the Marshall High School boys basketball team.
More than a decade after he last coached the Cardinals, Dan Denniston will coach this this year’s Cardinal team; Denniston last coached Marshall from 2003-07, racking up a 66-27 record that includes three conference titles.
Leading the way on the court are a pair of all-conference returnees from last year’s team: senior Tyler Chadwick and sophomore Craig Ward.
“Tyler should be one of the best post players in the conference. At 6-5 and 200 pounds, we would love to be able to play through him in the post and allow him to use his athletic ability to score close to the basket,” said Denniston. “Craig will be our point guard this year and will be looked upon to lead our team and be a coach on the floor. He is an extremely smart player that is also a very gifted scorer.”
Chadwick and Ward are the only returning starters from the 2018-19 squad that finished third in the Capitol South Conference standings. Hoping to make an impact in place of last year’s departed players include a large group of sophomores, highlighted by Cole Denniston and Reid Truschinski.
This year’s Cardinals will look to add a bit of an old-school edge to their game in hopes of claiming the Capitol South Crown.
“We very much would like to play like a Tony/Dick/Jack Bennett coached team,” said Denniston, who played under Jack Bennett at UW-Stevens Point. “Defensively, we would like to be able to pressure the ball and keep the ball out of the lane playing a sound man-to-man defense. If we can learn to defend and protect the lane, finishing each defensive possession with a rebound, I think we have the weapons that can score.”
Adjusting to a new coach will likely take a bit of time, but this year’s young Cardinal team has the potential to compete for the conference crown.
“We will have seven sophomores suited up for varsity this year, and many of those seven sophomores will see significant playing time,” Denniston added. “With that being said, we will look to our upperclassmen for leadership. Our senior class must step up and produce at a high level in order for us to meet our goals.”
The Cardinals open their season on the road, heading to Lake Mills on Dec. 3 in a Capitol Conference crossover matchup. Marshall then returns home later in the week, hosting Columbus in their home opener on Friday, Dec 6. Tip time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Marshall High School.
2019-20 MARSHALL BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Tues., Dec 3 Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 6 COLUMBUS, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 13 LUTHER PREP, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 20 LAKESIDE, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 27 Berlin, 6 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 2 Parkview, 7:15 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 4 Deerfield, 7:15 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 7 OREGON, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 10 Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Jan 13 Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 16 Belleville, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 21 Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 24 NEW GLARUS, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 27 Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 30 CAMBRIDGE, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 4 Wis. Heights 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 7 BELLEVILLE, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb 10 MARTIN LUTHER 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 13 WATERLOO, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 18 New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 21 Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 27 WIS. HEIGHTS, 7:30 p.m.
