For the second year in a row Marshall’s Anna Lutz has been chosen the Capitol South Conference Player of the Year.
One year after sharing the honor with former teammate Mia Morel, Lutz earned the recognition outright following another outstanding season. The 6-foot-1 junior forward and UW-Milwaukee recruit led the Cardinals to their third consecutive conference championship (and third straight 10-0 record).
“It was a new challenge having to figure out how we were going to play without one of our starters and with a new coach,” said Lutz in reference to Morel transferring to Madison Memorial and Doug Pickarts assuming the head coaching duties after Alex Koeller left and joined the Edgewood College staff.
The Cardinals won 21 games but for the first time in her career Lutz didn’t finish the season on the Resch Center court, nor did she have the opportunity raise a third straight gold ball as WIAA Division 3 state champion.
Among Marshall’s five losses this season four came to teams that qualified for the WIAA state tournament. Those five teams — Germantown, Lake Mills, Black Hawk, Pewaukee and Platteville — had a combined record of 118-11.
“I was glad we got to play some of those really tough teams, and even though most of them were losses, we really learned how to fight through adversity,” Lutz said.
Lutz averaged 23 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest, and during the season became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
She enters her senior season with 1,479 points.
Lutz was a first-team selection last year and honorable mention her freshman year.
Lutz was joined by teammate Laura Nickel on the first team.
Nickel, a 6-0 junior swing player, averaged 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
She enters her senior season with 1,051 points.
Nickel was a second-team selection as a freshman and sophomore.
Lutz and New Glarus junior Jaylynn Benson were repeat first-team honorees.
Marshall’s Mya Andrews and Abby Ward were also honored by the Capitol Conference.
Andrews, a 5-9 junior guard named to the second team, averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while leading the team with 80 assists (3.8 apg) and 55 steals (2.6 spg).
Ward, a 5-9 sophomore guard, was the Cardinals’ top 3-point threat making nearly 40 percent (32-of-83) of her shots from beyond the arc. Ward was named honorable mention after averaging 7.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 2.7 apg.
WATERLOO
Three players from Waterloo earned their first Capitol South all-conference honors. Julia Asik, Brooke Mosher and Skyler Powers all were honorable mention selections.
Asik, a 5-8 freshman guard, averaged 11.2 ppg while leading the Pirates in 3-pointers made (35). She also grabbed 95 rebounds had 35 assists, 34 steals and 16 blocks.
Mosher, a 6-0 junior forward, led Waterloo with 176 rebounds (9.3 rpg) and 37 blocked shots. She averaged 8.8 ppg, made 31 steals and added 15 assists.
Powers, a 5-9 junior guard, led the Pirates in scoring with a 12.7 average. She also made 28 3-pointers, grabbed 83 rebounds, dished out 30 assists and had 22 steals.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Anna Lutz Marshall 6-1 **Jr.
Laura Nickel Marshall 6-0 Jr.
Jaylynn Benson New Glarus 5-7 Jr.
Ashlee Adler Wis. Heights 5-10 Sr.
Mayah Holzhueter Cambridge 5-10 So.
**unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Gracie Korth Cambridge 5-9 Sr.
Callie Smith Belleville 6-0 So.
Olivia Williams Cambridge 5-8 Sr.
Mya Andrews Marshall 5-9 Jr.
Ava Foley Belleville 5-7 So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Abby Ward Marshall 5-9 So.
Jenna Shrader Belleville 5-9 Sr.
Lily Himmelmann New Glarus 5-10 Sr.
Kelsi Handel Wis. Heights 5-8 Sr.
Miranda Keith Wis. Heights 6-0 Sr.
Julia Asik Waterloo 5-8 Fr.
Brooke Mosher Waterloo 6-0 Jr.
Skyler Powers Waterloo 5-9 Jr.
CAPITOL SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Anna Lutz — Marshall
