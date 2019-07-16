Edgerton native and former NASCAR driver Rick Bickle has begun a book-signing tour for his recently finished “Barnyard to Brickyard” documenting the life of the long-time Wisconsin stock car driver.
Over the next two weeks Bickle, along with the book’s author, John Close, a former sports editor at the Daily Jefferson County Union and retired NASCAR marketing specialist, will be on a nine-city tour around Wisconsin promoting and signing the book at various racetracks.
Bickle’s signings will cap off at Jefferson Speedway. Close will be doing a book sale/signing on Saturday, July 27 at Wisconsin’s Action Track from 5:30-10 p.m. Bickle will then be at the speedway on Saturday, Aug. 10 signing from 5:30-10 p.m.
The cost of the book is just $20 autographed, and sells for $24.95 retail.
