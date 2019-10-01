(Week of 9-16-19)
Thursday Twilite
Team High Series: MSP 2141.
Team High Game: MSP 727.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 626 (236-210), Patty Wianecki 539 (202), Jess Starks 539 (202).
(Week of 9-23-19)
Monday Night
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1869.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 654.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 615 (202-222), Laurie Frey 509, Edwina Kulke 493 (200), Brad Chadwick 493.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Patio Pounders 1994.
High Team Game: Patio Pounders 675.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 548, Van Stenberg 539, Richard Weihert 524, Tom Bong 522, Brian Mundt 501.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Diamonds 1888.
High Team Game: Spades 658.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 562 (208), Tim Timm 548 (210), Ann Timm 51, Jonathan Schoemann 213.
Wed. Businessmen-
High Team Series: MT Bar 2241.
High Team Game: MT Bar 774.
Individuals: Bob Cook 621 (225-203), Jeff Leistico 598 (206), Keith Pocock 589 (229), Andy Kuhl 581 (211), Chris Hensler 570 (204-213), Doug Birkrem 566 (209), Sam Hensler 561 (200-212), Nicki Edwards 542, Richard Raisbeck 537, Sydney Yelk 530, Beau Crawley 529 222), Matt Robertson 526 (206), David Edwards 516, Brandon Schmidt 504.
Thursday Twilite
Team High Series: MSP-1996.
Team High Game: MSP-694.
Individuals: Corinne Novak 547 (207), Jess Starks 539, Sam Hensler 508.
