This Friday, April 10, at 8 p.m the Marshall High School track/football
complex will be lighted to join the #BeTheLight national campaign, along with the
statewide campaign #BeTheLightWI, recognizing and saluting the seniors of
the Class of 2020.
Marshall wants to shine a light of hope for not only the Class of
2020, but all the students at Marshall Public Schools, to show them that it
supports them, misses them, and will be here for them when they
return.
The public is welcomed to drive by or park in the parking lots, but please
stay in your vehicles and follow the social distancing guidelines.
