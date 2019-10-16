ALBANY – There are no more tune ups.
This past Saturday, the Marshall cross country teams competed in their final race before the Capitol Conference meet. The Cardinals traveled to Albany to run in the Baertschi Invitational.
With 111 team points, Marshall’s boys’ team raced to a fourth-place finish in the small school division in Albany, 13 ahead of fifth-place Fennimore and 46 behind Poynette for the third spot.
Kobe Grossman was the first Cardinal runner to cross the finish line, finishing in a time of 18:38.0 to place 13th out of 85 runners. Grossman was followed by Ethan Jennings in 18th (19:07.3), Justin Grady in 29th (19:25.3) and Mason Haberkorn in 33rd (19:31.3).
The final Cardinal scorer for the day was Reece Collins; his time of 19:32.6 was good for 35th place. Marshall’s final two runners were Logan Kosbau and Drew Johnson, who placed 51st and 53rd, respectively, with times of 20:10.6 and 20:24.1.
The Stateline Home School team finished in first place with a total of 59 team points.
The girls’ team tied Iowa-Grant for fifth place overall with a total of 156 points. The Stateline Home School team took the girls’ race, as well, recording 70 team points.
Gianna Dugan finished in second place – bested only by Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick – out of 82 runners by crossing the line in a time of 20:23.4. Mya Andrews was next to finish for the Cardinals, taking 24th place in 22:53.6. Marshall’s final three scorers were Erica Dugan in 49th (22:53.6), Haley Horney in 56th (25:47.1) and Jazmin Antonio-Reyes in 61st (26:14.7).
Madelyn Frank and Katelyn Peterson rounded out the finishes on the day for the Cardinals, taking 62nd and 73rd place, respectively, with times of 26:26.2 and 28:26.8.
The Cardinals now set their sights on claiming a Capitol South Conference Title. This Saturday, they’ll travel to Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette to compete in their conference meet. Start time in Poynette is scheduled for 10 a.m.
