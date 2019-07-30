The Waterloo McKays snapped a nine-game losing streak following a 4-1 win over the Stoughton Merchants in Home Talent Night League play on July 25.
Ironically, the McKays’ last win came against the Merchants, a 1-0 blanking on June 13. The sweep gives Waterloo a 3-3 record in East Night League play with home games against Fort Atkinson (earlier this week) and Utica (tonight). A sweep could qualify the McKays for the Night League playoffs, if Cambridge loses twice.
Joseph Cook’s run-scoring double broke a 1-all tie and Nick Brozek and Travis Noel followed with RBIs in the McKays’ three-run fifth inning.
Weston Swartztrauber began the next inning issuing back-to-back walks, but then struck out the side after that. Swartztrauber allowed just four hits and no earned runs, striking out six while allowing just three walks to earn the victory.
Cook went 2-for-2 to lead Waterloo at the plate.
MCKAYS 4, MERCHANTS 1
Stoughton 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Waterloo 100 030 x — 4 6 2
Leading Hitters — W: Cook 2x2 (2B).
Pitching HO — Swartztrauber 4 in 7. ER — Swartztrauber 0. SO — Swartztrauber 6. BB — Swartztrauber 3
W — Swartztrauber.
(Sunday League)
CAMBRIDGE 6, 19
WATERLOO 3, 8
Unfortunately, the McKays’ winning streak lasted just one game as they dropped a doubleheader to the Cambridge Blues in Cambridge on Sunday.
The Blues used three two-run innings — in the third, fifth and seventh — to pull away with the 6-3 victory in Game 1.
Waterloo did out-hit Cambridge, 11-8. Ben Vehlow led the way going 3-for-4 while Nick Brozek was 2-for-4 and Brett Jakel was 2-for-5.
In Game 2, an eight-run Blues third inning did its damage as the McKays couldn’t recover.
Both teams scored five times in the second. After Cambridge took a 5-0 lead in the top of the frame, Waterloo responded with five runs of its own. Caleb Housner walked and scored, Josh Malinowski was hit by a pitch and scored, Jordan Hensler and Noel singled and scored, and Jakel walked and scored.
UP NEXT
The McKays (4-16 overall) close out Sunday League play with a doubleheader Sunday at McFarland. The twinbill begins at noon.
(Game 1)
BLUES 6, MCKAYS 3
Waterloo 000 102 000 — 3 11 2
Cambridge 002 020 20x — 6 8 1
Leading Hitters — W: Jakel 2x5, Brozek 2x4, Vehlow 3x4. C: Ehrke 2x5, Jarlsberg 3x4 (2B, HR), Mickelson 2x4 (2B), Evans (2B).
(Game 2)
BLUES 19, MCKAYS 8
Cambridge 058 130 2 — 19 10 2
Waterloo 052 000 1 — 8 7 1
Leading Hitters — C: Notstad 2x4, Mickelson 2x3 (HR), Koch 3x3. W: Brozek 2x5, J. Hensler 2x4, Jakel (2B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.