The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Thursday, July 18 thru 11p.m. Friday, July 19. Highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees.
Extremely high or unusually hot temperatures coupled with high humidity can have some serious effects on your health such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
More than 600 deaths from extreme heat events occur each year in the United States. Most vulnerable are older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless or poor, and people with a chronic medical condition.
Here are some important precautions you should take to avoid serious health consequences related to this extreme heat.
Stay cool
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior centers, libraries, and malls are good options.
• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.
Stay hydrated
• Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
• Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
• Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.
Stay connected
• Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
• Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors either face-to-face or via telephone.
Stay aware about your own situation as well as what’s going on around you. If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated, or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.
If you see a parked car with a child left alone, call 9-1-1 and stay with the car. If you see a pet left alone, also call 9-1-1 and don’t leave until help arrives.
