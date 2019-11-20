Marshall senior Dylan Hortstmeyer was named the Defensive Player of the Year, headlining the 2019 Capitol South all-conference team.
Horstmeyer was one of four Cardinals to receive all-conference honors on both offense and defense, and one of six Marshall players in all to be recognized for their play on the gridiron this past fall.
Horstmeyer had 104 tackles which included 77 solo stops, 20 tackles for a loss and 5 ½ quarterback sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered three fumbles and defended three passes.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Horstmeyer was named first-team running back as well. Despite splitting time between running back and quarterback, Horstmeyer rushed for 1,236 yards while scoring 11 touchdowns. It was his second straight honor at the position.
Kelby Petersen was a repeat two-way first-team lineman. The 6-4, 245-pound junior was the lead blocker for Horstmeyer and company helping the Cardinals average 161 yards per game on the ground.
Also receiving Capitol South recognition on both sides of the ball were senior Jack Moen and sophomore Cole Denniston. Moen was named first-team defensive end while on offense earned second-team tight end honors.
Denniston earned second-team laurels at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Second-team honors went to Canon Siedschlag, a sophomore defensive back and Gus Timpel, a second-team outside linebacker.
WATERLOO
Eight Waterloo players were recognized at 10 positions.
Leading the way was lineman Jacob Filter, named to both first-team offense and first-team defense. A second-team selection at linebacker last season, the 5-10, 220-pound senior earned first-team recognition on both the offensive line and defensive trench.
Also named first-team All-Capitol South was Blake Huebner at wide receiver. The 6-1, 165-pound Huebner caught 20 passes for 298 yards and six touchdowns.
Earning second-team honors for the Pirates were Chase Bostwick at quarterback, Cody Kegler at defensive back, Jordi Aguero at inside linebacker, Abdon Tonche-Aguero at outside linebacker and Reynol Limon at defensive line.
Sophomore Eugene Wolff was named honorable mention at both inside linebacker and punter.
2018 CAPITOL SOUTH FOOTBALL TEAM
First Team — Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Yr.
QB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 190 Jr.
RB Dylan Horstmeyer Marshall 6-1 190 Sr.**
RB Tyler Curtis Cambridge 5-10 170 Sr.
RB Connor Siegenthaler NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Sr.
RB Sawyer Fahey Belleville 5-9 170 Jr.
WR Nathan Streiff NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Jr.**
WR Blake Huebner Waterloo 6-1 165 Jr.
TE Jordan Marty Cambridge 6-2 210 Sr.
OL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-2 285 Sr.**
OL Jacob Filter Waterloo 5-10 220 Sr.
OL Jaxson Darrow NG/Monticello 6-0 280 Jr.
OL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Jr.
OL Deven Vasquez NG/Monticello 6-5 280 Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund, Cambridge
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Nathan Streiff, New Glarus/Monticello
First Team — Defense
DB Andrew Downing Cambridge 6-1 170 Sr.
DB Nathan Streiff NG/Monticello 6-2 180 Jr.
DB Jaxson Pier Belleville 5-8 150 Jr.
ILB Dylan Horstmeyer Marshall 6-1 190 Sr.**
ILB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 190 Jr.
ILB Sawyer Fahey Belleville 5-9 170 Jr.
OLB T yler Curtis Cambridge 5-10 170 Sr.
ILB Tyler Fahey Belleville 5-11 180 Jr.
DL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-2 285 Sr.**
DL Jacob Filter Waterloo 5-10 220 Sr.
DL Jaxson Darrow NG/Monticello 6-0 280 Jr.
DL Kelby Peterson Marshall 6-4 245 Jr.
DE Jack Moen Marshall 6-0 280 Sr.
DE Nate Mohoney Cambridge 6-0 180 Sr.
First Team — Specialists
SP Josh Wieser NG/Monticello 5-11 165 Sr.**
P Sean McDermott Belleville 5-10 160 Jr.
K Connor Siegenthaler NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Sr.**
**-unanimous selection
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund, Cambridge
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dylan Horstmeyer, Marshall
Second Team — Offense
QB Chase Bostwick Waterloo 5-11 150 Sr.
WR Darris Schuett NG/Monticello 6-0 175 Jr.
WR Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 155 So.
TE Jack Moen Marshall 6-0 210 Sr.
OL Nate Mohoney Cambridge 6-0 180 Sr.
OL Aaron Arbuckle Belleville 6-2 190 Jr.
OL Reece Rufer NG/Monticello 6-3 270 Sr.
OL Andrew Remy Belleville 6-0 210 Jr.
Second Team — Defense
DB Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 155 So.
DB Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-1 165 So.
DB Cody Kegler Waterloo 6-1 155 Sr.
ILB Matthew Zierl NG/Monticello 5-10 175 Sr.
ILB Jacob Moody Cambridge 5-9 170 Jr.
ILB Jordi Aguero Waterloo 5-8 150 Jr.
OLB Gus Timpel Marshall 5-11 165 Sr.
OLB Abdon Tonche-Aguero Waterloo 6-0 180 Sr.
DL Jordan Marty Cambridge 6-2 210 Sr.
DL Benjamin Viney Belleville 6-3 295 So.
DL Reynol Limon Waterloo 5-10 175 Jr.
DE Cole Walter NG/Monticello 6-2 225 Jr.
DE Chase Messner Belleville 6-1 220 Sr.
Second Team — Specialists
P Connor Siegenthaler NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Sr.
K Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 190 Jr.
Honorable Mention
QB Mason Martinson NG/Monticello 6-4 195 Jr.
ILB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 5-11 170 So.
OLB Robert Chenoweth NG/Monticello 5-10 170 Sr.
P Eugene Wolff Waterloo 5-11 170 So.
K Matteo Lattore Belleville 6-0 160 Sr.
