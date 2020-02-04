The Waterloo girls basketball team continues to look for its first Capitol South Conference win of the season following a pair of league losses last week.
BELLEVILLE 66
WATERLOO 48
Sophomore forward Allie Smith scored 19 points for host Belleville in a 66-48 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team Jan. 28.
Waterloo fell behind 11-2 to start the game, but rallied to take a 38-35 lead before Belleville regained control.
For the game, the Pirates shot 36 percent from the floor.
“We have to start better,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “Our shooting woes continued. We missed a ton of bunnies. The girls kept fighting, but we’ve got to turn the page.”
Junior forward Brooke Mosher had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates. Freshman forward Sophia Schneider also scored 12 points. Junior guard Skylar Powers added 11 points. Junior forward Joslyn Wolff grabbed 10 rebounds.
Waterloo 27 21 — 48
Belleville 32 34 — 66
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 2-4 12, Webster 0 0-2 0, Powers 3 4-4 11, Jaehnke 2 0-0 4, Asik 2 0-0 4, Mosher 5 2-5 12, Wolff 2 1-4 5. Totals — 20 9-19 48.
Belleville — Schroeder 5 1-1 12, Gresheim 1 0-0 2, Kittleson 2 0-0 6, Stampfli 3 1-2 7, Grady 4 0-2 10, Foley 4 0-0 8, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Smith 8 3-10 19. Totals — 28 5-15 66.
3-point goals — W 3 (Schneider 2, Powers 1), B 5 (Kittleson 2, Grady 2, Schroeder 1). Total fouls — W 15, B 15.
CAMBRIDGE 70
WATERLOO 42
Sophomore forward Maya Holzhueter scored 16 points for Cambridge in a 70-42 Capitol South victory over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Friday.
Ashlynn Jarlsberg made three 3-pointers and Holzhueter scored 10 points in the first half. Olivia Williams scored 12 points to join Holzhueter in double figures for the Blue Jays (8-8, 4-2 Capitol South).
Freshman guard Julia Asik led all scorers with 17 points and added three steals for Waterloo (8-8, 0-6). Schneider added nine points while Powers added eight. Freshman point guard Ava Jaehnke finished with four assists.
UP NEXT
Waterloo hosts No. 6 ranked Marshall in Capitol South play Thursday. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. at WHS.
Cambridge 31 39 — 70
Waterloo 13 29 — 42
Cambridge (fg-ft-pts) — Downing 2 0-0 4, Jarlsberg 3 0-0 9, Korth 3 3-4 9, Holzhueter 8 0-0 16, Stenklyft 2 0-0 5, Williams 5 0-0 12, Bolger 1 1-2 3, Roidt 4 0-0 8, Hommen 4 0-0 8. Totals —30 4-6 70
Waterloo — Schneider 3 2-2 9, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 0-0 8, Asik 6 4-6 17, Gonzalez 0 2-2 2, Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals — 15 8-10 42
3-point goals — C 6 (Jarlsberg 3, Williams 2, Stenklyft 1), W 5 (Powers 2, Schneider 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — C 11, W 7.
