Marshall High School graduate Noah Cook was among a record 154 student-athletes from Wisconsin Lutheran College’s 18 intercollegiate varsity sports teams named Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 school year.
Cook, a 2016 graduate, participated in both football as a defensive lineman and in baseball as a right-handed pitcher.
The 154 student-athletes honored by the NACC is the Warriors’ highest total in the 13-year history of the academic award.
