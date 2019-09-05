Marshall All-State basketball player Mia Morel has elected to transfer to Madison Memorial.
The 5-foot-7 guard led the Cardinals to back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state championships in her first two seasons of high school basketball.
Morel averaged 16.9 points per game while leading the Lady Cardinals in assists (125), steals (73), 3-point field goals (39) and 3-point attempts. She also grabbed 121 rebounds and shot 71 percent from the free throw line.
A two-time Capitol South Conference Player of the Year and twice named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State first team, Morel has scored 946 points in only two seasons.
Madison Memorial went 19-6 overall and finished third in the Big Eight Conference last season, playing its final 20 games without All-State candidate Leilani Kapinus who suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Kapinus returns, as does Big Eight scoring champion Emmoni Rankins, Maya White Eagle and Daiysha Brown, all of whom earned all-conference honors in 2018-19.
