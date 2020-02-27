MADISON - After two years of frustration Marshall senior Dylan Horstmeyer got the monkey off his back winning his first match at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Thursday at the Kohl Center.
Horstmeyer (46-3) earned an 8-4 decision over Flambeau junior Bryce Best (38-5) in a Division 3 170-pound preliminary match.
Horstmeyer advances to Friday's quarterfinals against Rosholt senior Adam Charnecke (38-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.