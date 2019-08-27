PALMYRA — The Marshall High School football team had a lead going into the fourth quarter of its 2019 season opener, only to let it slip away in a 28-20 non-conference road loss to Palmyra-Eagle.
The Cardinals (0-1) led 20-14 going into the final period, before the Panthers came up with big stops defensively and two scores to get the win.
“I felt really good heading into the fourth quarter,” Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “I think we just ran out of gas, and (they had) a couple big plays. That was a concern of ours as they have great athletes.”
Palmyra-Eagle (1-0) used a two-play drive capped off by a 14-yard scoring run by Isaac Schlueter, and a successful 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Wilde to Danny Hammond to get the win.
The Wilde-to-Hammond connection was working all game long. The duo hooked up for 17 passes with Hammond turning in 232 yards and three touchdowns. The 17 receptions set a single-game record for the 6-foot-6 P-E senior.
The Panthers got on the board first in the opening quarter as senior Wilde hit Hammond for a 13-yard and a 7-0 lead. After a Cade Fleischmann interception, Wilde connected with Hammond again, this time on a 46-yard touchdown scoring route to up the P-E lead to 14-0.
Marshall took advantage of Panthers’ miscues as they forced two turnovers to help cut into the early lead. After forcing a punt, Gus Timpel picked off Wilde before the Cardinals used a four-play drive, capped off by a 34-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dylan Horstmeyer to cut it 14-6.
“Gus has a great nose for the football, he just needs to find a way to it,” Kleinheinz said of Timpel’s two interceptions in the game. “Obviously, big plays in this game and he made good plays on the ball.”
On the ensuing drive, Marshall punched the ball out on a run by Schlueter. The Cardinals capitalized with another short drive, with Horstmeyer calling his own number again on a 1-yard dive on the fourth play to bring the score to 14-12 at halftime.
“I was super proud of our defense there as they allowed us to get back into the game,” Kleinheinz said. “Even though they allowed the two early scores, the defensive plays put us on a short field, and we were able to get something going.”
The Cardinals took the lead right out of the gate in the third quarter as they used a five-play drive ending with Horstmeyer scoring his second 1-yard run and third TD of the night. He would add the 2-point conversion and Marshall was now in the lead, 20-14.
But Palmyra-Eagle went back to its bread and butter, with Hammond hauling in a 46-yard strike from Wilde to tie the game at 20-all.
Nolan Kopyldowski’s punt return to the 18-yard line set up the game-winning drive, which Schlueter capped off with 3:51 remaining.
“I was proud of our kids in the first half as I wish that we would have finished the second half the way we finished the first half,” Kleinheinz said. “We kind of had them back pedaled a little bit as we wore them down with our run game at the end of the first half. I was hoping that it would carry over to the second half, but they made some adjustments as they kind of beat us up front in the second half.”
Horstmeyer finished as the game’s leading rusher with 218 yards on 37 carriers. He also completed 5-of-18 passes for 51 yards, three to Jack Moen for 21 yards.
Wilde led the way for the Panthers going 27-for-47 for 315 yards with three touchdowns.
Kleinheinz did say that he felt the game did have a playoff feeling, with both teams making the playoffs a year ago.
“It did kind of because it felt like two really good football teams going at it,” he said. “I think that is good for our kids as we certainly got some toughies the next three weeks. It is a good little teaser for our kids to see what they have on the table.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play a rare Thursday night game hosting reigning Division 6 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s.
“I don’t think that they’ll be intimidated in any shape or form. Dan Miller is a great coach and he’ll have his guys ready as they’ll try to take away some of things we did well,” Kleinheinz said of the St. Cats game next week. “We’re going to have to find other things that we can do well to put pressure on them. We know that they have athletes, and we have to find ways to get our kids to make plays. If they do that, we’ll be alright.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 28
MARSHALL 20
Marshall 0 12 8 0 — 20
Palmyra-Eagle 14 0 0 14 — 28
Palmyra-Eagle — Hammond 13 pass from Wilde (Fleischmann kick).
Palmyra-Eagle — Hammond 46 pass from Wilde (Fleischmann kick).
Marshall — Horstmeyer 34 run (kick failed).
Marshall — Horstmeyer 1 run (Horstmeyer run).
Marshall — Horstmeyer 1 run (run failed).
Palmyra-Eagle — Hammond 46 pass from Wilde (conversion failed).
Palmyra-Eagle — Schlueter 13 run (Hammond pass from Wilde).
First Downs — M 12, PE 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 40-221, PE 14-22. Passing Yards — M 51, PE 315. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 5-18-1, PE 26-49-2. Fumbles-lost — M 1-0, PE 1-1. Penalties — M 12-120, PE 9-68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.