WESTBY — The Marshall boys and girls cross country teams both kicked off their season on Tuesday, Aug. 27, hitting the road to compete at the Ken Trott Invitational in Westby.
Out of 11 teams competing in the slightly shorter-than-usual 4,000-meter run, Marshall’s boys claimed a seventh-place finish, while the girls finished in ninth place overall.
The boys were led by Ethan Jennings, who finished in a time of 15:36.7 to come in 30th place overall out of a field of 141 runners. Close behind Jennings was Justin Grady in 32nd place (15:39.6), followed by Mason Haberkorn in 39th (16:03.5), Reece Collins in 43rd (16:12.8) and Logan Kosbau in 54th (16:28.1). As a team, the boys’ total was 198 points: just 11 behind sixth-place Wisconsin Dells. La Crosse Logan took the top spot, both as a team and individually by Zach Slevin.
On the girls’ side, Gianna Dugan posted one of the fastest times of the day, crossing the line in sixth place out of 110 runners with her finish of 16:26.5. The final next four scoring runners for the Cardinals were Haley Horne in 42nd (19:51.4), Erika Dugan in 47th (20:10.9), Brynn Frank in 49th (20:17.9) and Madelyn Frank in 54th (21:03.5).
Marshall’s ninth-place finish of 198 points was 111 ahead of 10th-place Black River Falls and trailed eighth-place Aquinas by 19 points. The girls’ team winner was Wisconsin Dells, while La Crosse Logan’s Greta Trapp took the top spot individually.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals’ next race will take place today, when they travel to Cam-Rock Park II between Cambridge and Rockdale. Start time for the race is scheduled for 4 p.m.
