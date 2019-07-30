Marshall High School has announced the following information about the upcoming 2019 fall sports season.
Football equipment and fitness testing will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. Practice begins on Tuesday, Aug 6 at 4 p.m.
Cross Country begins on Monday, Aug. 19 with the official meeting at 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball also starts on Aug. 19. The week of Aug. 19-23 practices Monday through Thursday will be from 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. on Friday. The week of Aug. 26-30 practice will be 4-6 p.m. all week.
