The Wildcats of Belleville were simply outmatched against the Marshall boys’ basketball team.
The Cardinals earned a big victory in their Capitol South opener in Belleville on Thursday, besting the Wildcats by a margin of 24 points.
Marshall 60
Belleville 36
Marshall’s defense did a number on a Wildcat offense averaging nearly 63 points per game. Belleville was never able to get into a groove offensively, and the Cardinals held them to a season-low scoring output.
On Marshall’s end of the court, the Cardinals were able to rely on steady outside shooting to build a lead. The Cardinals hit a total of 10 threes in the game, led by Cole Denniston, who made five threes on the night. Marshall’s combination of hot shooting and quality defense allowed them to take a 29-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the Cardinals continued their solid play on both ends, extending their lead even further as the game progressed. Four Marshall players ultimately hit double figures in the game as the Cardinals cruised to a 60-36 victory.
Denniston led all players with 17 points in the game, followed by Reid Truschinski with 16 and Craig Ward with 12. Tyler Chadwick added 11 points, while Mitchell Motl scored three. Bryce Frank rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals with one point.
With the win — Marshall’s sixth victory in the past seven games — the Cardinals’ record stood at 8-3 (1-0 Capitol South) heading into the final contest of their four-game road trip on Tuesday at Waterloo, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals host New Glarus Friday in Capitol South play. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
Marshall then will be on the road Monday, Jan. 27 traveling to Poynette. The Capitol Conference crossover begins at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 60
BELLEVILLE 36
Marshall 29 31 — 60
Belleville 20 16 — 36
Marshall (fg-ft-pts) — Chadwick 3-3-11, Frank 0-1-1, Denniston 5-2-17, Ward 5-0-12, Motl 1-0-3, Truschinski 5-6-16. Totals — 19 12-22 60.
Belleville — C.Syse 1-2-4, T. Syse 6-0-13, C. Fahey 2-0-5, S. Fahey 3-4-10, Duerst 2-0-4. Totals — 14 6-7 36.
3-point goals — M 10 (Denniston 5, Chadwick 2, Ward 1, Motl 1), B 2 (T. Syse, C. Fahey 1). Total fouls — M 9, B 16.
